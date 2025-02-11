Bitcoin rises amid market caution over Trump's tariffs and expected inflation data

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Bitcoin rises amid market caution over Trump's tariffs and expected inflation data

Kyiv  •  UNN

 31373 views

Bitcoin added 1.3% to reach $98,435 due to new US trade tariffs and expectations for inflation data. Most altcoins also rose, with Cardano leading the way with a 15.5% jump.

Bitcoin showed moderate growth on Tuesday, continuing last week's restrained dynamics, as traders remained cautious about US President Donald Trump's new trade tariffs and upcoming economic data on inflation. Writes UNN with reference to Investing.

The largest cryptocurrency added 1.3%, reaching $98,435.5 at 01:54 EDT (6:54 GMT). Since last week, bitcoin has been trading in a narrow range amid heightened fears of a global trade war after China imposed retaliatory tariffs and Trump imposed new tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports.

Investors are also waiting for Wednesday's release of the consumer price index, which will help assess the prospects for the Federal Reserve's interest rate policy. In December, the Fed took a tighter stance on monetary policy, which could affect the cryptocurrency rate.

Gold rises 63% for the year and updates all-time high again - Reuters11.02.25, 11:11 • 26753 views

Although expectations of looser regulation of the crypto market under the Trump administration had previously pushed bitcoin to a record high of over $108,000, the current tariff policy and inflationary risks have dampened optimism. A recent Reuters poll suggests that the Fed is likely to postpone rate cuts until the next quarter as tariffs could push inflation up.

Rising interest rates in the United States usually have a negative impact on cryptocurrencies, as they reduce investor interest in risky assets, make bitcoin ownership more expensive due to alternative investment options, and strengthen the dollar. Higher borrowing costs also cool speculative activity, shifting capital to more profitable assets such as bonds.

Gas prices in Europe hit 2-year high on weather and dwindling reserves - WSJ10.02.25, 14:19 • 25419 views

Historically, bitcoin has shown strong growth in low-rate environments, when excess liquidity favored active trading. If inflation slows down and the Fed hints at a pause or rate cut, cryptocurrencies may once again receive investor support.

Most altcoins also showed positive dynamics, following bitcoin. Ethereum gained 3.3% to $2,718.99, while XRP rose 4.4% to $2,5113. Solana added 1.1%, Polygon gained 7%, and Cardano showed the largest jump among the major cryptocurrencies, rising by 15.5%.

Among meme tokens, Dogecoin grew by 7.1%, and $TRUMP added 6.8%.

Recall 

Yesterday , bitcoin partially recovered from a drop, but remains under pressure due to economic instability in the United States. Its rate rose by 1.3% to $97,873, while investors are waiting for new inflation data that could affect the market. 

Iryna Kolesnik

EconomyTechnologies
bitcoinBitcoin
ethereumEthereum
donald-trumpDonald Trump
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising