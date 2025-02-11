Bitcoin rises amid market caution over Trump's tariffs and expected inflation data

Bitcoin showed moderate growth on Tuesday, continuing last week's restrained dynamics, as traders remained cautious about US President Donald Trump's new trade tariffs and upcoming economic data on inflation. Writes UNN with reference to Investing.

The largest cryptocurrency added 1.3%, reaching $98,435.5 at 01:54 EDT (6:54 GMT). Since last week, bitcoin has been trading in a narrow range amid heightened fears of a global trade war after China imposed retaliatory tariffs and Trump imposed new tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports.

Investors are also waiting for Wednesday's release of the consumer price index, which will help assess the prospects for the Federal Reserve's interest rate policy. In December, the Fed took a tighter stance on monetary policy, which could affect the cryptocurrency rate.

Although expectations of looser regulation of the crypto market under the Trump administration had previously pushed bitcoin to a record high of over $108,000, the current tariff policy and inflationary risks have dampened optimism. A recent Reuters poll suggests that the Fed is likely to postpone rate cuts until the next quarter as tariffs could push inflation up.

Rising interest rates in the United States usually have a negative impact on cryptocurrencies, as they reduce investor interest in risky assets, make bitcoin ownership more expensive due to alternative investment options, and strengthen the dollar. Higher borrowing costs also cool speculative activity, shifting capital to more profitable assets such as bonds.

Historically, bitcoin has shown strong growth in low-rate environments, when excess liquidity favored active trading. If inflation slows down and the Fed hints at a pause or rate cut, cryptocurrencies may once again receive investor support.

Most altcoins also showed positive dynamics, following bitcoin. Ethereum gained 3.3% to $2,718.99, while XRP rose 4.4% to $2,5113. Solana added 1.1%, Polygon gained 7%, and Cardano showed the largest jump among the major cryptocurrencies, rising by 15.5%.

Among meme tokens, Dogecoin grew by 7.1%, and $TRUMP added 6.8%.

