Gold rises 63% for the year and updates all-time high again - Reuters

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 31180 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 72335 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 96128 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 112000 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 90505 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 121670 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101937 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113174 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116808 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 156403 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 101045 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 76800 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 47775 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 102018 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 74558 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 112000 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 121670 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 156403 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 146819 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 179045 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 74558 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 102018 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135344 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 137228 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165334 views
Gold rises 63% for the year and updates all-time high again - Reuters

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26754 views

Gold hit an all-time high of $2942 per ounce amid changes in US trade policy. The growth was driven by central bank purchases and investors' search for a safe haven.

Gold hit a new all-time high, exceeding $2,942 per ounce, while stock markets declined amid changes in US trade policy. Writes UNN with reference to Reuters.

Gold hit a record high, the dollar remained stable, and stock markets declined on Tuesday as investors speculated on changes in US trade policy and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech on tariffs and inflation.

Oil prices rose sharply, with Brent futures exceeding $76 per barrel. European stock futures, in particular the FTSE, remained unchanged, while US futures fell by 0.2%.

The day before, Donald Trump raised tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to 25%, which sent shares of US steel companies soaring. He also promised to announce global retaliatory measures soon.

At the same time, Trump said that he was considering excluding Australia from the tariffs after talks with the country's prime minister, which increased investors' expectations of potential diplomatic solutions.

Bitcoin recovers after falling, but remains under pressure from economic instability10.02.25, 17:38 • 29322 views

China's tariffs on U.S. energy and certain goods went into effect on Monday, but the Hang Seng Index (.HSI) hit a four-month high as investors hoped for a possible resolution of the trade dispute.

Despite the index's 0.4% decline on Tuesday, its gain for the month exceeded 12%, mainly due to interest in the artificial intelligence sector and chipmakers. At the same time, the stock markets of mainland China showed a slight decline.

He's a businessman by nature, so at some point deals have to be made. That's why the market has been balanced (in its reaction)

- said Prashant Bhayani, chief investment officer for Asia at BNP Paribas Wealth Management.

Electric vehicle stocks were a key driver of Hong Kong trading, with BYD hitting a record high after the company launched a free smart driving feature for most models, including the Seagull, which costs only $9,555. Other sectors of the stock market experienced significant declines.

Meta, Microsoft, and Alphabet plan to spend $228 billion amid AI investments07.02.25, 09:53 • 28461 view

Gold rose to a record $2,942 an ounce, up 63% from the low of $1,809.50 on October 23, 2023. According to Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy at AMP in Sydney, the rise in gold is due to active buying by central banks, investors' desire for a “safe haven” and positive momentum that is driving further demand.

On the foreign exchange market, the Chinese yuan weakened to 7.3042 per dollar, breaking the 7.3 level. The Australian dollar remained stable at $0.6278. The US dollar held at 152.01 yen, while the euro traded at $1.03.

At the same time, the Canadian dollar and the Mexican peso weakened, as these countries were the most affected by the new metals tariffs imposed by Donald Trump. On Tuesday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will deliver a semi-annual monetary policy report to the Senate Banking Committee, and his comments on tariffs and inflation will be closely watched by markets.

The benchmark yield on 10-year US Treasury bonds closed at 4.495%, and Asian markets did not trade in these securities due to a public holiday in Japan. At the same time, traders are not yet paying attention to Trump's statements questioning the US national debt figures.  

The markets want more details on what exactly Trump was referring to, whether it is internal agency ownership of the national debt or the accounting of Treasury bonds

- said Mark Elworthy, head of securities, foreign exchange and commodities trading at Bank of America in Australia.

“I'm just guessing, but it will be interesting to see if more information comes out on this in the coming days,” he added.

Recall 

Last week, the price of gold rose to an all-time high, exceeding $2,870 per ounce, which was the result of active purchases by central banks, inflation fears, and geopolitical risks. 

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

EconomyNews of the World
bitcoinBitcoin
australiaAustralia
donald-trumpDonald Trump
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States
microsoftMicrosoft

Contact us about advertising