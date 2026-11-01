Binance recovered 90% of the assets worth $6.3 billion stolen during the attack

$45.530.0650.680.09
ukenru
Exclusive
10:55 AM • 3352 views
Astrological forecast for November 2–8, 2026: high-profile statements by world leaders, diplomatic opportunities, and tense days for Ukraine
10:25 AM • 5068 views
The tactics of fighting in gas pipelines: why it matters in the Russian-Ukrainian war
09:29 AM • 10377 views
Russia redirects grain exports to the Arctic due to problems in the Black Sea - FT
November 1, 02:37 AM • 30427 views
"No problem": Trump said he was ready to invite Zelenskyy to the G20 summit
November 1, 12:53 AM • 31302 views
The humanitarian mission in Oleshky has ended: the residents are already in Ukraine — LubinetsVideo
October 31, 11:52 PM • 23266 views
"They are receiving support from an army of Russian bots": Tusk says Russia is interfering in the conflict in Poland
October 31, 11:23 PM • 21587 views
An airstrike destroyed the executive committee building in central Kramatorsk
October 31, 09:28 PM • 23891 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: a parking lot caught fire in the Desnianskyi districtPhoto
October 31, 08:00 PM • 22109 views
Rubio allowed for the possibility of inviting Zelenskyy to the G20 summit, but the decision rests with Trump
October 31, 05:58 PM • 19041 views
A motion of no confidence in Tusk's government was initiated in Poland amid protests
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+9°
1m/s
78%
755mm
Popular news
Rubio called Ukraine's accession to NATO unrealistic - mediaNovember 1, 01:25 AM • 10006 views
In the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region, young people will be taught to operate dronesNovember 1, 01:56 AM • 12882 views
One of Russia’s largest oil refineries caught fire in Kstovo, Russia, after an attackVideoNovember 1, 02:59 AM • 11530 views
The U.S. could launch a powerful strike against Iran if Republicans lose — AxiosNovember 1, 03:28 AM • 12450 views
What is celebrated on November 1 in Ukraine and around the worldNovember 1, 03:55 AM • 10705 views
Publications
Astrological forecast for November 2–8, 2026: high-profile statements by world leaders, diplomatic opportunities, and tense days for Ukraine
Exclusive
10:55 AM • 3354 views
We hope to get through the winter without critical situations — the Ministry of Infrastructure explained how the Kyiv region has been preparedPhotoOctober 31, 12:00 PM • 37848 views
Top 10 plants that protect homes from negativity and misfortuneOctober 31, 09:59 AM • 38876 views
All seven finalists for the 2027 Car of the Year turned out to be electric carsPhotoOctober 30, 05:27 PM • 58642 views
From the most powerful fleet to “disarmament for gas” - how Ukraine lost its strategic aviationPhotoVideo
Exclusive
October 30, 02:03 PM • 67555 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Melania Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Kherson Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
After the nighttime attacks, Russia's Kstovo, with its oil refinery, came to resemble the fantastical Mordor from "The Lord of the Rings"Photo06:54 AM • 8008 views
Coachella 2027: all three headliners announcedOctober 31, 02:02 PM • 19725 views
“Cruel Intentions” star Selma Blair apologizes after being detained over an incident on a planeVideoOctober 31, 01:56 PM • 18471 views
Melania asked Trump not to dance on stage anymoreOctober 31, 12:36 PM • 22029 views
Scenes of the tragedy in Seoul will be cut from the new Call of Duty following criticismOctober 31, 10:28 AM • 22029 views
Actual
The New York Times
Social network
Financial Times
Technology
FAB-250

Binance recovered 90% of the assets worth $6.3 billion stolen during the attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

Binance said it had recovered 90% of the $6.3 billion in assets following the hacking attack. Around 10% of the less liquid assets have not yet been recovered.

Binance recovered 90% of the assets worth $6.3 billion stolen during the attack

The cryptocurrency exchange Binance stated that it had recovered approximately 90% of the assets, totaling $6.3 billion, that were stolen during the hacking attack. This is stated in the exchange’s statement, reports UNN.

Details

According to Binance, the major cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, USDT, BNB, SOL, USDC, XRP, USD1, RLUSD, and ZEC, are already fully secure. At the same time, approximately 10% of the assets remains unrecovered.

These assets are less liquid, which means that obtaining them in the required volumes may take more time. We are working with industry partners to complete the remaining purchases and will provide further updates as progress continues

 - the exchange said in a statement.

To remind you

According to the U.S. blockchain analytics company TRM Labs, North Korean hackers were behind the attack on the cryptocurrency exchange Binance, involving $6.3 billion.

Later, the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed the involvement of hackers from North Korea in the breach of the cryptocurrency exchange Binance.

However, U.S. President Donald Trump denied the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s statement that the cryptocurrency exchange Binance had been robbed by North Korean hackers.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the WorldTechnologiesFinance
Cyberattack
Binance
Federal Bureau of Investigation
Donald Trump
North Korea
United States