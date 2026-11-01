Binance recovered 90% of the assets worth $6.3 billion stolen during the attack

The cryptocurrency exchange Binance stated that it had recovered approximately 90% of the assets, totaling $6.3 billion, that were stolen during the hacking attack. This is stated in the exchange’s statement, reports UNN.

Details

According to Binance, the major cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, USDT, BNB, SOL, USDC, XRP, USD1, RLUSD, and ZEC, are already fully secure. At the same time, approximately 10% of the assets remains unrecovered.

These assets are less liquid, which means that obtaining them in the required volumes may take more time. We are working with industry partners to complete the remaining purchases and will provide further updates as progress continues - the exchange said in a statement.

To remind you

According to the U.S. blockchain analytics company TRM Labs, North Korean hackers were behind the attack on the cryptocurrency exchange Binance, involving $6.3 billion.

Later, the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed the involvement of hackers from North Korea in the breach of the cryptocurrency exchange Binance.

However, U.S. President Donald Trump denied the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s statement that the cryptocurrency exchange Binance had been robbed by North Korean hackers.