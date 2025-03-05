"Billions of dollars in difference": Trump accused Europe of insufficient support for Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump stated that the USA spent $350 billion on Ukraine's defense, while Europe only spent $100 billion. At the same time, European countries spent more on Russian energy resources than on aid to Ukraine.
US President Donald Trump criticized European countries during a speech in Congress for spending more on Russian energy resources than on supporting Ukraine, reports UNN.
The US has sent hundreds of billions of dollars to support Ukraine's defense without any credit backing. Two thousand people were killed every week, these are young Russians and Ukrainians. Meanwhile, unfortunately, Europe spent more money on buying Russian oil and gas than on defending Ukraine! And we spent 350 billion - it's like taking candy from a child, while they spent 100 billion. Biden allowed more money for this fight than Europe spent. Billions of dollars in difference
Supplement
The Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (Crea - Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air) reported on February 24 that the EU spent on Russian energy resources more than on aid to Ukraine in 2024.
Russia uses over 1000 ships to circumvent sanctions, which constitutes 17% of the world's oil tanker fleet. The shadow fleet has brought Russia more profit than Ukraine has received in international aid since the beginning of the war.