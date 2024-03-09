Biden criticizes Trump's meeting with Hungary's prime minister
Kyiv • UNN
U.S. President Joe Biden criticizes his election rival Donald Trump for meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Florida.
Do you know who he (Trump - ed.) is meeting with today in Mar-a-Lago? With Orban from Hungary, who has clearly stated that he does not believe that democracy works and is looking for a dictatorship,
Details
He added that he sees a future "in which we defend democracy, not diminish it.
Recall
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban met with former US President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.