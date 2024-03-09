Biden criticizes Trump's meeting with Hungary's prime minister

US President Joe Biden criticized the meeting of his election rival Donald Trump with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. This was reported by The Guardian, according to UNN.

Do you know who he (Trump - ed.) is meeting with today in Mar-a-Lago? With Orban from Hungary, who has clearly stated that he does not believe that democracy works and is looking for a dictatorship, - Biden told his supporters at a campaign rally.

He added that he sees a future "in which we defend democracy, not diminish it.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban met with former US President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.