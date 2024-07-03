Biden admits he "almost fell asleep on stage" during debate with Trump
Biden admitted that he "almost fell asleep on stage" during the debate with Trump due to exhaustion from traveling the world the day before.
U.S. President Joe Biden has given a reason for his poor performance at last week's debate with Donald Trump. He said that he had traveled the world before the debate, so he "almost fell asleep on stage." UNN reports this with reference to the Daily mail.
Details
The 81-year-old president made the statement during a fundraiser in the D.C. suburb of McLean, Virginia, on Tuesday night.
He told the audience that he was "not very smart" because he had "traveled the world a few times" before the debate with the presumptive Republican nominee, former President Donald Trump.
"I decided to travel the world a few times... shortly before the debate... I didn't listen to my staff... and then I almost fell asleep on stage," the president said.
He added: "It's not an excuse, it's an explanation.
President Joe Biden said at a charity event Tuesday night that his poor debate performance was caused by a trip to Europe more than a week before his appearance on stage Thursday in Atlanta
Biden spent the entire week at Camp David preparing for the debate after spending his nineteenth birthday party in Rehoboth Beach.
Prior to that, he made several trips in a row - to France to mark the anniversary of D-Day, and then to Italy for a meeting of the Group of Seven. On June 15, Biden returned to the United States after flying to Los Angeles from Italy.
On Tuesday, the New York Times reported that Biden was so exhausted from his travels that advisers cut debate preparations by two days to accommodate a trip to the beach.
