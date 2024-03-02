Berlin confirms interception of German officers' conversation about TAURUS
Kyiv • UNN
The German Ministry of Defense confirmed the authenticity of the intercepted conversation between the Air Force officers, but could not confirm the accuracy of the details discussed due to possible changes.
The German Ministry of Defense said that the intercepted internal conversation of the Air Force officers was real. This was reported by n-tv, UNN .
Details
At the same time, Germany cannot claim the accuracy of the conversation, as some facts may have been changed.
We believe that the conversation was intercepted in the Air Force. At this time, we cannot say with certainty whether the recorded or written version circulated on social media has been altered
German officers' wiretapping scandal: Bundestag calls for strengthening counterintelligence02.03.24, 18:24 • 31113 views
Addendum
A February 19 Internet conference call of high-ranking Air Force officers, allegedly overheard by the Russians, was about preparing a 30-minute briefing for Defense Minister Borys Pistorius on the possibility of a Taurus mission in Ukraine.
The officers openly talk about, among other things, the fact that American and British military personnel are operating in Ukraine and discuss the possibility of training Ukrainian personnel in Germany for the Taurus mission.
Recall
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that the alleged leak of an online conference of high-ranking German Air Force officers is being thoroughly and quickly investigated.
Bloomberg: UK pushes Germany to send Taurus missiles to Ukraine01.03.24, 10:19 • 34135 views