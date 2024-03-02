Berlin confirms interception of German officers' conversation about TAURUS

The German Ministry of Defense said that the intercepted internal conversation of the Air Force officers was real. This was reported by n-tv, UNN .

Details

At the same time, Germany cannot claim the accuracy of the conversation, as some facts may have been changed.

We believe that the conversation was intercepted in the Air Force. At this time, we cannot say with certainty whether the recorded or written version circulated on social media has been altered - said the ministry spokeswoman.

German officers' wiretapping scandal: Bundestag calls for strengthening counterintelligence

Addendum

A February 19 Internet conference call of high-ranking Air Force officers, allegedly overheard by the Russians, was about preparing a 30-minute briefing for Defense Minister Borys Pistorius on the possibility of a Taurus mission in Ukraine.

The officers openly talk about, among other things, the fact that American and British military personnel are operating in Ukraine and discuss the possibility of training Ukrainian personnel in Germany for the Taurus mission.

Recall

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that the alleged leak of an online conference of high-ranking German Air Force officers is being thoroughly and quickly investigated.

Bloomberg: UK pushes Germany to send Taurus missiles to Ukraine