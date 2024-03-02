Berlin confirms interception of German officers' conversation about TAURUS

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 8002 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 21683 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 26005 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 173901 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 163015 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 167536 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 215647 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248019 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153801 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371348 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.5m/s
33%
Popular news

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 154175 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 142695 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 46363 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 63840 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 24450 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 21684 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 173904 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 143734 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 163016 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 155206 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 306 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 15325 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 16317 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 20194 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 25165 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Berlin confirms interception of German officers' conversation about TAURUS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 101790 views

The German Ministry of Defense confirmed the authenticity of the intercepted conversation between the Air Force officers, but could not confirm the accuracy of the details discussed due to possible changes.

Berlin confirms interception of German officers' conversation about TAURUS

The German Ministry of Defense said that the intercepted internal conversation of the Air Force officers was real. This was reported by n-tv, UNN

Details

At the same time, Germany cannot claim the accuracy of the conversation, as some facts may have been changed.

We believe that the conversation was intercepted in the Air Force. At this time, we cannot say with certainty whether the recorded or written version circulated on social media has been altered

- said the ministry spokeswoman.

German officers' wiretapping scandal: Bundestag calls for strengthening counterintelligence02.03.24, 18:24 • 31113 views

Addendum

A February 19 Internet conference call of high-ranking Air Force officers, allegedly overheard by the Russians, was about preparing a 30-minute briefing for Defense Minister Borys Pistorius  on the possibility of a Taurus mission in Ukraine.

The officers openly talk about, among other things, the fact that American and British military personnel are operating in Ukraine and discuss the possibility of training Ukrainian personnel in Germany for the Taurus mission.

Recall

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that the alleged leak of an online conference of high-ranking German Air Force officers is being thoroughly and quickly investigated.

Bloomberg: UK pushes Germany to send Taurus missiles to Ukraine01.03.24, 10:19 • 34135 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
Bundestag
Boris Pistorius
United Kingdom
Germany
Olaf Scholz
Ukraine
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$82,832.50
S&P 500
$5,263.63
Tesla
$255.44
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,090.36
Ethereum
$1,788.11