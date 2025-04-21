Bells of St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican announced the death of Pope Francis: grieving faithful are gathering in the square

In the Vatican, the bells in St. Peter's Basilica are ringing in connection with the death of Pope Francis. Mourners from all over the world are gathering in St. Peter's Square to pay their last respects to the deceased pontiff after his death on Easter Monday, writes UNN with reference to broadcasts from the square, videos of which were distributed by world media.

Details

The large bells of St. Peter's Basilica began to ring to inform the people of Rome of the Pontiff's death, and hundreds of people gathered to pay tribute to the Pope after his death at the age of 88.

The Vatican confirmed that Pope Francis died this morning around 7:30 AM. Cardinal Kevin Farrell announced the news from Casa Santa Marta, near St. Peter's Basilica.

"Dearest brothers and sisters, with profound sadness I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 AM, the Bishop of Rome Francis returned to the Father's house," said Farrell.

The Cardinal added that Francis's entire life was dedicated to serving the Lord and the Church. He noted that Pope Francis always called for living by the values of the Gospel and especially caring for the poorest and most marginalized people.

"With immense gratitude for his example of a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the boundless merciful love of the One and Triune God," Farrell noted.

Supplement

The Vatican announced the death of Pope Francis. Pope Francis died on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 in his residence in the Vatican house of Santa Marta.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky reacted to the death of Pope Francis on the social network X. He stated that the Pope's life was dedicated to God, people, and the church, and that he prayed for Ukraine.

Metropolitan Epiphanius also commented on the death of Pope Francis, noting his service and help to Ukraine. He emphasized the importance of the Pope's efforts in releasing prisoners and returning children, which "will live in hearts."

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules