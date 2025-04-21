Bells of St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican announced the death of Pope Francis: grieving faithful are gathering in the square

$41.400.01
47.030.02
ukenru
Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules
10:05 AM • 20017 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

Exclusive
09:18 AM • 22435 views

Sweets in children's diet: a pediatrician explained when and how much is allowed

08:55 AM • 29267 views

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

Exclusive
06:59 AM • 22696 views

Drunk man staged a shooting with an automatic rifle in Dnipropetrovsk region: he has been detained

Exclusive
April 21, 05:47 AM • 43767 views

A week of tension and inner strength: horoscope for all zodiac signs for April 22-28

April 21, 03:08 AM • 36948 views

Epiphanius named the scenario for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine: it will happen as in Syria

April 21, 02:26 AM • 51233 views

Kyiv prepares a response to Trump's plan regarding the recognition of the annexation of Crimea and blocking NATO membership - WSJ

April 20, 09:16 PM • 32424 views

Trump hopes for the signing of a peace agreement between Ukraine and the Russian Federation already this week

April 20, 02:07 PM • 36261 views

On the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers fell into a Russian ambush, there are dead - Zelenskyy

April 20, 06:46 AM • 54333 views

The Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine from Warsaw: it was met in Volyn

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+25°
2.9m/s
23%
748 mm
Popular news

Kyiv under threat: enemy UAVs are heading towards the capital, explosions are heard

April 21, 01:56 AM • 35895 views

Night attacks on Ukraine: explosions heard in several regional centers

April 21, 02:56 AM • 71205 views

King Charles and Queen Camilla attended Easter service in Windsor with members of the royal family

07:34 AM • 20302 views

Pope Francis has died

07:57 AM • 18228 views

China imposed sanctions against US Congress members - Reuters

10:09 AM • 14426 views
Publications

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

10:05 AM • 20020 views

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

08:55 AM • 29269 views

A week of tension and inner strength: horoscope for all zodiac signs for April 22-28
Exclusive

April 21, 05:47 AM • 43769 views

How to remove stains from wine, coffee, grass and ink: simple and effective tips

April 20, 09:03 AM • 50741 views

Eggs after Easter: how to properly store and what to cook with them

April 20, 06:00 AM • 52611 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Giorgia Meloni

Emmanuel Macron

Barack Obama

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

United Kingdom

Singapore

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Fans are again concerned about Justin Bieber's condition after strange behavior at a Coachella party

09:54 AM • 10859 views

Kristen Stewart married fiancée Dylan Meyer: ceremony took place in Los Angeles

08:54 AM • 11267 views

Meghan Markle surprised by unexpected guests near her $14 million Montecito estate

08:50 AM • 10583 views

King Charles and Queen Camilla attended Easter service in Windsor with members of the royal family

07:34 AM • 20593 views

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 03:04 PM • 75667 views
Actual

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Financial Times

The Guardian

TikTok

Coca-Cola

Bells of St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican announced the death of Pope Francis: grieving faithful are gathering in the square

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

Cardinal Farrell of Pope Francis confirmed his death around 7:30 a.m. in Santa Marta, people are gathering in St. Peter's Square.

Bells of St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican announced the death of Pope Francis: grieving faithful are gathering in the square

In the Vatican, the bells in St. Peter's Basilica are ringing in connection with the death of Pope Francis. Mourners from all over the world are gathering in St. Peter's Square to pay their last respects to the deceased pontiff after his death on Easter Monday, writes UNN with reference to  broadcasts from the square, videos of which were distributed by world media. 

Details

The large bells of St. Peter's Basilica began to ring to inform the people of Rome of the Pontiff's death, and hundreds of people gathered to pay tribute to the Pope after his death at the age of 88.

The Vatican confirmed that Pope Francis died this morning around 7:30 AM. Cardinal Kevin Farrell announced the news from Casa Santa Marta, near St. Peter's Basilica.

"Dearest brothers and sisters, with profound sadness I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 AM, the Bishop of Rome Francis returned to the Father's house," said Farrell.

The Cardinal added that Francis's entire life was dedicated to serving the Lord and the Church. He noted that Pope Francis always called for living by the values of the Gospel and especially caring for the poorest and most marginalized people.

"With immense gratitude for his example of a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the boundless merciful love of the One and Triune God," Farrell noted.

Supplement

The Vatican announced the death of Pope Francis. Pope Francis died on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 in his residence in the Vatican house of Santa Marta.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky reacted to the death of Pope Francis on the social network X. He stated that the Pope's life was dedicated to God, people, and the church, and that he prayed for Ukraine.

Metropolitan Epiphanius also commented on the death of Pope Francis, noting his service and help to Ukraine. He emphasized the importance of the Pope's efforts in releasing prisoners and returning children, which "will live in hearts."

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules21.04.25, 13:05 • 19724 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
Rome
Pope Francis
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Vatican City
Brent
$66.33
Bitcoin
$87,360.90
S&P 500
$5,302.78
Tesla
$239.97
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,406.86
Ethereum
$1,634.88