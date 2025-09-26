Belarus offers to supply nuclear power to Russian-controlled territories of Ukraine – Reuters

The self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenka, announced his country's intention to build a nuclear power plant in eastern Belarus, which could supply electricity to the parts of Ukraine occupied by Russia. He announced this during negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Moscow. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

If a decision is made, we will immediately begin construction of a new power unit or a new plant, if there is a need (for electricity) in western Russia and in the liberated regions – said Lukashenka, repeating Moscow's terminology regarding the occupied Ukrainian territories.

Putin replied that funding was not a problem.

If there is a consumer who will accept electricity and pay the necessary tariff, this is not a problem at all – added Putin.

Belarus remains a close ally of Moscow and supported Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, providing its territory for the transit of Russian troops. The relationship between Lukashenka and Putin remains particularly close, despite US proposals for incentives to improve Belarusian-Western relations and release political prisoners.

Recall

Although Russian troops left the territory of Belarus after joint exercises with Belarus, the threat from the Belarusian direction remains. Ukrainian defense forces continue to be on a constant level of readiness, said Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, on the air of the telethon.

Earlier, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenka announced that the Russian missile system "Oreshnik" is already moving to Belarus.