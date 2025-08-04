$41.710.00
Beijing is unwavering: despite pressure from Washington, oil from Russia will continue to flow to the PRC - AP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

China refused to stop purchasing oil from Iran and Russia, citing national energy interests. Beijing stated that coercion and pressure would not succeed.

Beijing is unwavering: despite pressure from Washington, oil from Russia will continue to flow to the PRC - AP

So far, China and the US remain "far apart" on the issue of oil from Iran and Russia. China takes into account its national energy interests, UNN reports with reference to the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China and Associated Press.

Details

Beijing and Washington seek to maintain optimism and prospects for a possible agreement on maintaining stability in commercial ties.

At the same time, although the parties are careful to avoid harsh mutual tariffs, there are issues on which the countries' leaderships are unyielding.

The US demands that China stop buying oil from Iran and Russia, but China has its own answer to this proposal.

China will always ensure its energy supply in a way that serves our national interests. Coercion and pressure will achieve nothing. China will firmly defend its sovereignty, security, and development interests.

- stated the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China.

The relevant statement was published on Wednesday, after two days of trade negotiations between the parties in Stockholm, responding to the US threat to impose a 100% tariff.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, returning from the negotiations, admitted that when it comes to buying Russian oil, "the Chinese take their sovereignty very seriously."

Recall

Indian officials stated their intention to continue purchasing Russian oil, despite threats of sanctions from US President Donald Trump.

Oil prices fell on Monday after OPEC+ agreed on another significant production increase in September, which contributed to an increase in supply, but fears about disruptions in Russian oil supplies to major importer India limited losses.

