Outgoing President Joe Biden granted preemptive pardons to congressmen and officials on Monday to protect them from "unjustified and politically motivated prosecutions" hours before the inauguration of his successor, Donald Trump.

Details

President Joe Biden has pardoned General Mark Milley, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and members of Congress who investigated the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

The pardons came after President-elect Donald Trump vowed to take revenge on those who, in his view, opposed his first presidency.

I believe in the rule of law, and I am optimistic that the strength of our legal institutions will eventually outweigh politics. But these are exceptional circumstances, and I cannot in good conscience do nothing. Unreasonable and politically motivated investigations harm the lives, safety and financial viability of those under investigation and their families. Even if people have done nothing wrong, the mere fact of being investigated or prosecuted can cause irreparable damage to their reputation and finances - Biden said.

Recall

In 2023, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, stated that the United States had not decided whether to supply Ukraine with ATACMS long-range missiles. The provision of missiles is a controversial topic, said Mark Milley in an interview with the media.

The newly elected US President Donald Trump promised to act with "historic speed" to resolve crises. Among his priorities are the mass deportation of illegal migrants and attempts to end the war in Ukraine.

