Before Trump's return to power: Biden pardons Dr. Fauci and retired Gen. Milley

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 101746 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102533 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110516 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 113130 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 134893 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104426 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 137719 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103843 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113489 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117019 views

Popular news
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122384 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 78162 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 117450 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 51816 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 54538 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 101730 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 134881 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 137715 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 168914 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 158545 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 36453 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 54538 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 117450 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122384 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 141079 views
Before Trump's return to power: Biden pardons Dr. Fauci and retired Gen. Milley

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25657 views

US President Joe Biden has granted preventive pardons to key officials and congressmen. This decision is intended to protect them from possible politically motivated persecution by President-elect Trump.

Outgoing President Joe Biden granted preemptive pardons to congressmen and officials on Monday to protect them from "unjustified and politically motivated prosecutions" hours before the inauguration of his successor, Donald Trump.

Transmits to UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

President Joe Biden has pardoned General Mark Milley, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and members of Congress who investigated the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

The pardons came after President-elect Donald Trump vowed to take revenge on those who, in his view, opposed his first presidency.

I believe in the rule of law, and I am optimistic that the strength of our legal institutions will eventually outweigh politics. But these are exceptional circumstances, and I cannot in good conscience do nothing. Unreasonable and politically motivated investigations harm the lives, safety and financial viability of those under investigation and their families. Even if people have done nothing wrong, the mere fact of being investigated or prosecuted can cause irreparable damage to their reputation and finances

- Biden said.

Recall

In 2023, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, stated that the United States had not decided whether to supply Ukraine with ATACMS long-range missiles. The provision of missiles is a controversial topic, said Mark Milley in an interview with the media.

The newly elected US President Donald Trump promised to act with "historic speed" to resolve crises. Among his priorities are the mass deportation of illegal migrants and attempts to end the war in Ukraine.

Biden did not aim for Ukraine's victory in the war with Russia: what were his plans20.01.25, 06:40 • 117988 views

