Beckham earned more than $50 million from participating in advertising campaigns during the 2026 World Cup

The business structure of former England captain Sir David Beckham recorded record financial results amid commercial deals related to the 2026 World Cup. Beckham himself earned $51 million by taking part in 12 advertising campaigns during the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Guardian writes, reports UNN.

Details

David Beckham received dividends of $51 million (£39 million) from his business empire following a series of brand deals connected with the FIFA World Cup - the publication writes.

Beckham is reported to have appeared in around a dozen advertising campaigns during this summer’s tournament in the United States, working with brands including Lenovo, McDonald’s, Bank of America, Verizon and PepsiCo-owned chip brand Lay’s.

World Cup-related work contributed to a record year for DRJB Holdings - the commercial company that manages Beckham’s brands - with revenue rising by a fifth last year to $110.5 million, compared with $92.3 million in 2024. Pre-tax profit also rose to a record $65.7 million, 46% higher than in 2024 - the publication adds.

DRJB Holdings, which consists of three divisions, the largest of which is DB Ventures, covering most of his partnerships with brands such as Hugo Boss, paid shareholders $51.1 million last year, compared with $53 million the previous year.

The former England captain, who ended his professional football career in 2013, sold a 55% stake in his businesses to the US group Authentic Brands for £200 million in 2022, meaning that he received 45% of the total dividend payout for the past year.

However, documents filed with Companies House, which will be published next week, show that a further $61.6 million was paid in special dividends this year. This means that Beckham received around $51 million.

Ahead of this year’s FIFA World Cup, the company signed a number of partnership deals, including a multi-year agreement with Bank of America, under which he became an ambassador for its global sports programme.

The 51-year-old Beckham also presented menswear collections for Hugo Boss, a namesake eyewear line for Safilo and limited-edition Predator football boots released in collaboration with Adidas.

In addition, he signed a new deal for the show "Beckham & Friends Live" on the Paramount+ platform, which was broadcast as part of the UEFA Champions League.

Beckham took part in a Stella Artois advertising campaign with actor and producer Theo James, highlighting the beer brand’s partnership with the second season of the Netflix series "The Gentlemen".

Reminder

David Beckham became the first British athlete billionaire, while Oasis brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher entered the annual Sunday Times list of the 350 richest people and families in the United Kingdom for the first time.