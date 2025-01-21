ukenru
Beating of a 12-year-old girl in Bila Tserkva: police have already identified 10 participants

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 51273 views

In Bila Tserkva, a group of teenagers aged 10-16 beat a 12-year-old girl over a rumor and demanded 15,000 hryvnias. One of the attackers has already been notified of being suspected of torture during martial law.

Law enforcement officers have already identified 10 people involved in the beating of a 12-year-old girl in Bila Tserkva, Kyiv region. The police say the beating occurred allegedly because the girl was spreading rumors of various kinds about several participants in the event. This was reported by Vasyl Bohdan, head of the Juvenile Prevention Department of the National Police's Preventive Activities Department, during a telethon, UNN reports.

The conflict between the participants arose because of rumors of various kinds that the victim allegedly spread about several participants in the event and the possible damage to the door to the apartment where one of the participants lives, for which the girl was demanding money. Unfortunately, the teenagers decided to settle their relationship in this way by committing an offense. As of now, the police have identified 10 participants in this incident - aged 10 to 16 years old 

- Bohdan said.

According to him, it is known that the minors gathered in a local park, where they invited the 12-year-old victim to settle the relationship, where the girl was subjected to illegal actions.

One of the defendants threatened, hit the girl and sprayed her in the face with a gas canister. He also exerted psychological pressure and demanded money in the amount of UAH 15 thousand. Yesterday, investigators served the young man a notice of suspicion of torture and extortion during martial law 

- Bohdan added.

Recall

In Bila Tserkva, Kyiv region, three juveniles are suspected of beating a 12-year-old girl, police launched an investigation after the victim's mother reported the incident and found a video of it.

Subsequently, case was reclassified as torture of a young child.

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets reacted to the beating of a 12-year-old girl in Bila Tserkva, noting that the representative of the Ombudsman's Office took the situation under his personal control.

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
kyivKyiv

