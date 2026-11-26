Photo: t.me/JordanBardella

The leader of France’s far-right, Jordan Bardella, is accused of writing anti-Semitic messages as a minor. Politico reports, according to UNN.

Details

According to an investigation by Mediapart, Bardella wrote messages to his school friend containing anti-Semitic remarks. The messages were allegedly sent in 2013, when Bardella was 17 years old and a member of the "National Front" party.

The party was later renamed the "National Rally." The founder of this political force is French far-right politician Jean-Marie Le Pen (1928–2025), the father of Marine Le Pen, also a far-right politician and the current leader of the aforementioned political force.

All the banks belong to Jews - he wrote, Mediapart reports.

Bardella has repeatedly denied previous accusations of anti-Semitism made against him.

Recall

The leader of France’s far-right "National Rally" party, Marine Le Pen, officially launched her campaign ahead of the 2027 presidential election. She promised to step up the fight against crime, restrict immigration, and strengthen France’s sovereignty.

Marine Le Pen also stated that, if she wins the 2027 election, she intends to end financial aid to Ukraine.