The Baltic countries are outraged by the lack of invitation to the summit on Ukraine in London - media
Kyiv • UNN
Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia have protested their exclusion from the Ukraine Support Summit in the United Kingdom. The Baltic countries, which are among Ukraine's largest donors, consider this decision unacceptable.
Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia have expressed outrage at the lack of an invitation to the summit organized by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, which will take place this weekend and will be dedicated to supporting Ukraine and European security. This is reported by Sky News, reports UNN.
The Baltic states, which are among the most active allies of Kyiv, consider their exclusion unacceptable. According to diplomatic sources, this decision could have serious consequences, including creating the impression of a split among Western partners.
"We are really very dissatisfied with the refusal to invite the Baltic leaders," said a source familiar with the situation.
Diplomats emphasize that Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia are among the largest donors of military aid to Ukraine as a percentage of GDP and have a clear vision of further support for Kyiv.
"All decisions made at this summit directly affect our security. We cannot afford to be bystanders when the future of our region is being determined," the source said.
One of the main concerns in the Baltic capitals is the signal that this exclusion could send to Moscow.
"Russia and our public will clearly assess that we are sold out by the US, as well as the UK and France," said a source who wished to remain anonymous, emphasize diplomatic circles.
The meeting organized by Downing Street will take place on Sunday. The participation of the leaders of more than a dozen European countries, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who held talks in Washington the day before, is expected.
"All three Baltic countries are among the largest supporters of Ukraine as a percentage of GDP and the capabilities provided. All decisions directly affect our security. Like another pact to divide Europe or perceiving us as a given. Shameful," the source said.
Among the invited are representatives of France, Poland, Finland, Sweden and Norway. One of the key topics of discussion will be the possible creation of an international security force that could be involved in maintaining a ceasefire in Ukraine if the US and its allies reach an appropriate agreement with Moscow.
