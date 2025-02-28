The Baltic countries are outraged by the lack of invitation to the summit on Ukraine in London - media

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 19546 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 112384 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 172042 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 108252 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 344537 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 174128 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145293 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196232 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124983 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108197 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

The Baltic countries are outraged by the lack of invitation to the summit on Ukraine in London - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26948 views

Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia have protested their exclusion from the Ukraine Support Summit in the United Kingdom. The Baltic countries, which are among Ukraine's largest donors, consider this decision unacceptable.

The Baltic countries are outraged by the lack of invitation to the summit on Ukraine in London - media

Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia have expressed outrage at the lack of an invitation to the summit organized by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, which will take place this weekend and will be dedicated to supporting Ukraine and European security. This is reported by Sky News, reports UNN.

The Baltic states, which are among the most active allies of Kyiv, consider their exclusion unacceptable. According to diplomatic sources, this decision could have serious consequences, including creating the impression of a split among Western partners.

"We are really very dissatisfied with the refusal to invite the Baltic leaders," said a source familiar with the situation.

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring28.02.25, 09:34 • 60774 views

Diplomats emphasize that Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia are among the largest donors of military aid to Ukraine as a percentage of GDP and have a clear vision of further support for Kyiv.

"All decisions made at this summit directly affect our security. We cannot afford to be bystanders when the future of our region is being determined," the source said.

One of the main concerns in the Baltic capitals is the signal that this exclusion could send to Moscow.

Britain is ready to send troops to Ukraine - Starmer27.02.25, 23:13 • 95430 views

"Russia and our public will clearly assess that we are sold out by the US, as well as the UK and France," said a source who wished to remain anonymous, emphasize diplomatic circles.

The meeting organized by Downing Street will take place on Sunday. The participation of the leaders of more than a dozen European countries, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who held talks in Washington the day before, is expected.

"All three Baltic countries are among the largest supporters of Ukraine as a percentage of GDP and the capabilities provided. All decisions directly affect our security. Like another pact to divide Europe or perceiving us as a given. Shameful," the source said.

Among the invited are representatives of France, Poland, Finland, Sweden and Norway. One of the key topics of discussion will be the possible creation of an international security force that could be involved in maintaining a ceasefire in Ukraine if the US and its allies reach an appropriate agreement with Moscow.

Meetings, agreements, and negotiations with partners are being prepared: Zelensky told what the Ukrainian team is working on25.02.25, 21:35 • 27069 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

