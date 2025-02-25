Meetings, agreements, and negotiations with partners are being prepared: Zelensky told what the Ukrainian team is working on

ukenru
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 3753 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 21034 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 50362 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 31833 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 106728 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 91903 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111448 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116537 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 146718 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115087 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 50421 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 76681 views
The occupiers plan to hold a "forum of regions" with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 29470 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 103132 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 41537 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 49995 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 106675 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 146686 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 137719 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 170246 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 71 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 19561 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 131604 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 133535 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 162128 views
Meetings, agreements, and negotiations with partners are being prepared: Zelensky told what the Ukrainian team is working on

Meetings, agreements, and negotiations with partners are being prepared: Zelensky told what the Ukrainian team is working on

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25254 views

The President of Ukraine announced new aid packages from Britain, Norway, Spain and other countries worth billions of dollars. The Baltic and Nordic countries will provide equipment and training for brigade-sized units.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian team has already started working on what the partners promised yesterday, February 24, in Kyiv. Meetings, agreements, and negotiations with partners are being actively prepared. Zelensky said this in an evening address, UNN reports.

Our team has already started working on what our partners promised yesterday in Kyiv at the Ukraine Support Summit. More than 40 participants of the summit online and offline: leaders, other representatives of states, international organizations. A separate meeting with the Baltic and Nordic states, as well as a meeting of the Group of Seven leaders 

- Zelensky said.

He emphasized that the partners are not only ready to continue their support, but also to increase it in order to achieve a fair peace that guarantees that the aggression will not happen again.

The UK will provide more than $5.5 billion in aid this year. Norway confirms assistance of $3.5 billion. We also have support for energy security and the humanitarian sphere. Spain - 1 billion euros this year. Sweden is preparing the transfer of air defense systems. Denmark will provide an additional $285 million for weapons and ammunition for our soldiers. We are also working to increase our F-16 fleet. This year we should reach all the planned indicators 

- Zelensky added.

In addition, he said, the Baltic states, together with the Nordic countries, will provide equipment and training for brigade-sized units.

These are the things that are important for rotations in our army. We need equipped and trained units to support the guys at the front. Estonia has prepared a support package, and there are agreements with Lithuania on further joint steps for defense, including the protection of the sky. Also, on the eve of February 24, new decisions were made on sanctions against Russia for the war. The EU has agreed on a new package, and there are sanctions decisions from the UK, Australia, and New Zealand. And there will be more decisions. We are now actively preparing them - meetings, agreements, negotiations. Ukraine must be strong to make diplomacy work. There is already a lot of diplomacy, and events will only accelerate. We are preparing some formats with partners 

- the President summarized.

Recall

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer saidthat his country will provide 4.5 billion pounds ($5.6 billion, 5.43 billion euros) in aid to Ukraine this year, and announced the largest package of sanctions from Britain since the beginning of the war.

Spain has allocated 1 billion euros for weapons and will help with reconstruction.

Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs promised to continue military assistance to Ukraine and announced an increase in Latvia's defense budget.

Estonia increased military aid to Ukraine by 25% and pledged to allocate 0.25% of GDP annually. Prime Minister Kristen Michal emphasized that only Ukraine should determine the terms of the peace process.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
keir-starmerKeir Starmer
new-zealandNew Zealand
australiaAustralia
european-unionEuropean Union
denmarkDenmark
lithuaniaLithuania
swedenSweden
norwayNorway
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
spainSpain
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
estoniaEstonia
ukraineUkraine
varianty-f-16-fighting-falcon-vid-general-dynamicsF-16 Fighting Falcon

Meetings, agreements, and negotiations with partners are being prepared: Zelensky told what the Ukrainian team is working on