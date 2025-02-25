Meetings, agreements, and negotiations with partners are being prepared: Zelensky told what the Ukrainian team is working on

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian team has already started working on what the partners promised yesterday, February 24, in Kyiv. Meetings, agreements, and negotiations with partners are being actively prepared. Zelensky said this in an evening address, UNN reports.

Our team has already started working on what our partners promised yesterday in Kyiv at the Ukraine Support Summit. More than 40 participants of the summit online and offline: leaders, other representatives of states, international organizations. A separate meeting with the Baltic and Nordic states, as well as a meeting of the Group of Seven leaders - Zelensky said.

He emphasized that the partners are not only ready to continue their support, but also to increase it in order to achieve a fair peace that guarantees that the aggression will not happen again.

The UK will provide more than $5.5 billion in aid this year. Norway confirms assistance of $3.5 billion. We also have support for energy security and the humanitarian sphere. Spain - 1 billion euros this year. Sweden is preparing the transfer of air defense systems. Denmark will provide an additional $285 million for weapons and ammunition for our soldiers. We are also working to increase our F-16 fleet. This year we should reach all the planned indicators - Zelensky added.

In addition, he said, the Baltic states, together with the Nordic countries, will provide equipment and training for brigade-sized units.

These are the things that are important for rotations in our army. We need equipped and trained units to support the guys at the front. Estonia has prepared a support package, and there are agreements with Lithuania on further joint steps for defense, including the protection of the sky. Also, on the eve of February 24, new decisions were made on sanctions against Russia for the war. The EU has agreed on a new package, and there are sanctions decisions from the UK, Australia, and New Zealand. And there will be more decisions. We are now actively preparing them - meetings, agreements, negotiations. Ukraine must be strong to make diplomacy work. There is already a lot of diplomacy, and events will only accelerate. We are preparing some formats with partners - the President summarized.

Recall

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer saidthat his country will provide 4.5 billion pounds ($5.6 billion, 5.43 billion euros) in aid to Ukraine this year, and announced the largest package of sanctions from Britain since the beginning of the war.

Spain has allocated 1 billion euros for weapons and will help with reconstruction.

Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs promised to continue military assistance to Ukraine and announced an increase in Latvia's defense budget.

Estonia increased military aid to Ukraine by 25% and pledged to allocate 0.25% of GDP annually. Prime Minister Kristen Michal emphasized that only Ukraine should determine the terms of the peace process.