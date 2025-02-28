Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed "the critical need for a settlement on Ukraine to be enduring," the Alliance's press service said on February 27, UNN reported.

The President and Secretary General discussed the critical need for a settlement on Ukraine to be enduring. They recognized the valiant Ukrainian defence since the full-scale invasion in 2022, which was enabled by the assistance of America and its Allies, starting with the Javelin anti-tank missiles provided in the first Trump Administration - NATO said.

Rutte reportedly thanked Trump "for his commitment to a strong NATO alliance and lasting peace in Ukraine.

"The Secretary General and the President agreed on the importance of a significant increase in defense spending and defense industrial capabilities in Europe and Canada, which will be visible at the NATO Summit in The Hague in June. They agreed to stay in close contact and meet in the near future," the statement said.

