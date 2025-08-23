Bad weather left almost 200 towns and villages in seven regions without electricity

Bad weather caused power outages in 192 settlements in seven regions, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

According to Ukrenergo, due to worsening weather conditions (gusts of wind and rain), 192 settlements in 7 regions remain without power (Sumy – 67, Chernihiv – 39, Odesa – 35, Mykolaiv – 20, Poltava – 17, Kyiv – 8 and Cherkasy – 6) - reported the State Emergency Service.

Oblenergo brigades have been engaged to restore power supply.

From cool +17 to scorching +32°: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on Saturday