Bad weather left almost 200 towns and villages in seven regions without electricity

$41.220.16
47.980.19
ukenru
06:00 AM • 1760 views
Zodiac Sign Virgo: Characteristics of a Sign with an Analytical Mind and a Sensitive HeartPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 23820 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 26993 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
August 22, 02:39 PM • 20821 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
August 22, 02:30 PM • 23621 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must take the lead" - Major General David Grange on defence, Armed Forces transformation, and aviationPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 01:07 PM • 23671 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 12:16 PM • 13385 views
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
Exclusive
August 22, 11:30 AM • 23465 views
Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines
Exclusive
August 22, 11:01 AM • 20168 views
Autumn 2025: Fashion trends, colors, and life hacks to look stylishPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 09:34 AM • 13786 views
NBU's impunity: MP criticizes Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
1m/s
92%
744mm
Popular news
US President's Special Representative Keith Kellogg arrives in Ukraine: Media learned the purpose of the visitAugust 22, 08:36 PM • 11067 views
Storm in Poltava region: thousands without electricity, damaged housesAugust 22, 11:14 PM • 9726 views
The city of Petrov Val in Russia's Volgograd region suffered a massive drone attack01:21 AM • 10875 views
ISW: The Kremlin fears a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy due to internal justification of the war in Ukraine 01:51 AM • 5334 views
Diia.Card has already been issued by 806 thousand Ukrainians03:12 AM • 6058 views
Publications
Zodiac Sign Virgo: Characteristics of a Sign with an Analytical Mind and a Sensitive HeartPhoto06:00 AM • 1732 views
Delicious and nutritious rice dishes: top interesting recipesPhotoAugust 22, 03:31 PM • 17995 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 23800 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must take the lead" - Major General David Grange on defence, Armed Forces transformation, and aviationPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:30 PM • 23609 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 01:07 PM • 23667 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Joe Biden
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideoAugust 22, 02:39 PM • 20812 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin BaldoniAugust 22, 01:10 PM • 13348 views
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhotoAugust 22, 11:46 AM • 15639 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican townAugust 22, 10:17 AM • 18623 views
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - PoliticoAugust 22, 02:18 AM • 26452 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Football
Oil
Shahed 129
Mikoyan MiG-29

Bad weather left almost 200 towns and villages in seven regions without electricity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

Due to worsening weather, 192 settlements in seven regions of Ukraine were left without electricity. Oblenergo brigades are working on restoration.

Bad weather left almost 200 towns and villages in seven regions without electricity

Bad weather caused power outages in 192 settlements in seven regions, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

According to Ukrenergo, due to worsening weather conditions (gusts of wind and rain), 192 settlements in 7 regions remain without power (Sumy – 67, Chernihiv – 39, Odesa – 35, Mykolaiv – 20, Poltava – 17, Kyiv – 8 and Cherkasy – 6)

- reported the State Emergency Service.

Oblenergo brigades have been engaged to restore power supply.

From cool +17 to scorching +32°: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on Saturday23.08.25, 06:58 • 1894 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Mykolaiv Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Cherkasy Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukrenergo