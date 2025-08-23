Bad weather left almost 200 towns and villages in seven regions without electricity
Kyiv • UNN
Due to worsening weather, 192 settlements in seven regions of Ukraine were left without electricity. Oblenergo brigades are working on restoration.
Bad weather caused power outages in 192 settlements in seven regions, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Saturday, writes UNN.
According to Ukrenergo, due to worsening weather conditions (gusts of wind and rain), 192 settlements in 7 regions remain without power (Sumy – 67, Chernihiv – 39, Odesa – 35, Mykolaiv – 20, Poltava – 17, Kyiv – 8 and Cherkasy – 6)
Oblenergo brigades have been engaged to restore power supply.
