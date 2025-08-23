From cool +17 to scorching +32°: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on Saturday

On Saturday, August 23, most of Ukraine will be cloudy with clearings. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, in Ukraine, except for the western regions, and in the afternoon in Zhytomyr, Kyiv, and Vinnytsia regions, moderate rains will pass, and in most central, southern, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions, significant rains with thunderstorms will occur in places, and in the eastern and southeastern regions, hail and squalls of 15-20 m/s will occur in some areas during the day.

The wind will be north-westerly, in the eastern regions south-westerly, 7-12 m/s. The temperature during the day will be 17-22°; in the southeastern part 26-31°. - the message says.

In Kyiv and the region, it will be cloudy with clearings on Saturday, no precipitation is expected. The temperature will be 20-22°.

