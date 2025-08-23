From cool +17 to scorching +32°: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on Saturday

$41.220.16
47.980.19
ukenru
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 19817 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 22897 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
August 22, 02:39 PM • 18001 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
August 22, 02:30 PM • 20437 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must take the lead" - Major General David Grange on defence, Armed Forces transformation, and aviationPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 01:07 PM • 21053 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 12:16 PM • 12796 views
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
Exclusive
August 22, 11:30 AM • 21990 views
Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines
Exclusive
August 22, 11:01 AM • 19892 views
Autumn 2025: Fashion trends, colors, and life hacks to look stylishPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 09:34 AM • 13614 views
NBU's impunity: MP criticizes Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case
August 22, 08:26 AM • 14561 views
Discussions are underway with the military regarding men under 22 traveling abroad - Svyrydenko
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
3m/s
95%
744mm
Popular news
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine warned Minsk against dangerous provocations and approaching the borders amid joint exercises with the Russian FederationAugust 22, 07:27 PM • 3976 views
"Can I keep it?": Trump asked Infantino if he could keep the World Cup trophyPhotoVideoAugust 22, 07:53 PM • 4612 views
US President's Special Representative Keith Kellogg arrives in Ukraine: Media learned the purpose of the visitAugust 22, 08:36 PM • 7490 views
Storm in Poltava region: thousands without electricity, damaged houses11:14 PM • 5224 views
The city of Petrov Val in Russia's Volgograd region suffered a massive drone attack01:21 AM • 6714 views
Publications
Delicious and nutritious rice dishes: top interesting recipesPhotoAugust 22, 03:31 PM • 16047 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 19827 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must take the lead" - Major General David Grange on defence, Armed Forces transformation, and aviationPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:30 PM • 20444 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 01:07 PM • 21060 views
Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines
Exclusive
August 22, 11:30 AM • 21995 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Joe Biden
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Canada
Kramatorsk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideoAugust 22, 02:39 PM • 18004 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin BaldoniAugust 22, 01:10 PM • 12622 views
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhotoAugust 22, 11:46 AM • 15008 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican townAugust 22, 10:17 AM • 18045 views
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - PoliticoAugust 22, 02:18 AM • 25944 views
Actual
Football
Medicinal products
Oil
Diia (service)
Unmanned aerial vehicle

From cool +17 to scorching +32°: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on Saturday

Kyiv • UNN

 • 316 views

On August 23, rains and thunderstorms are expected in Ukraine, significant in places, with hail and squalls. There will be no precipitation in Kyiv and the region.

From cool +17 to scorching +32°: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on Saturday

On Saturday, August 23, most of Ukraine will be cloudy with clearings. This was reported by  UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, in Ukraine, except for the western regions, and in the afternoon in Zhytomyr, Kyiv, and Vinnytsia regions, moderate rains will pass, and in most central, southern, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions, significant rains with thunderstorms will occur in places, and in the eastern and southeastern regions, hail and squalls of 15-20 m/s will occur in some areas during the day.

The wind will be north-westerly, in the eastern regions south-westerly, 7-12 m/s. The temperature during the day will be 17-22°; in the southeastern part 26-31°.

- the message says.

In Kyiv and the region, it will be cloudy with clearings on Saturday, no precipitation is expected. The temperature will be 20-22°.

Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 2323.08.25, 06:30 • 828 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

KyivKyiv regionWeather and environment
Vinnytsia Oblast
Zhytomyr Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Ukraine
Kyiv