Bad weather left almost 200 towns and villages in eight regions without electricity

Kyiv • UNN
Due to worsening weather conditions, 192 settlements in 8 regions of Ukraine were de-energized. Oblenergo brigades are involved in restoring power supply.
Due to deteriorating weather conditions, 192 settlements in eight regions were left without power, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.
As of 06:00, according to Ukrenergo, due to deteriorating weather conditions (wind gusts and rain), 192 settlements in 8 regions were de-energized (Kyiv region - 59, Zhytomyr region - 27, Vinnytsia region - 26, Khmelnytskyi region - 26, Poltava region - 20, Cherkasy region - 13, Chernihiv region - 11 and Kirovohrad region - 10)
Oblenergo brigades have been engaged to restore power supply.
