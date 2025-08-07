Bad weather left almost 200 towns and villages in eight regions without electricity

Due to deteriorating weather conditions, 192 settlements in eight regions were left without power, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

As of 06:00, according to Ukrenergo, due to deteriorating weather conditions (wind gusts and rain), 192 settlements in 8 regions were de-energized (Kyiv region - 59, Zhytomyr region - 27, Vinnytsia region - 26, Khmelnytskyi region - 26, Poltava region - 20, Cherkasy region - 13, Chernihiv region - 11 and Kirovohrad region - 10) - reported the State Emergency Service.

Oblenergo brigades have been engaged to restore power supply.

