Recommendation to limit the use of powerful equipment extended, consumption grows due to heat - Ukrenergo

Kyiv • UNN

 • 942 views

Electricity consumption is growing in Ukraine due to hot weather. NEC "Ukrenergo" calls for limiting the use of powerful electrical appliances from 3:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

Recommendation to limit the use of powerful equipment extended, consumption grows due to heat - Ukrenergo

Electricity consumption shows an upward trend due to persistent heat. The need for economical energy consumption and limiting the use of powerful electrical appliances from 3:00 PM to 10:00 PM remains, reported NEC "Ukrenergo" on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

"Electricity consumption shows an upward trend. Today, August 6, as of 9:30 AM, it was 3.3% higher than at the same time the previous day. The reason is the persistence of hot weather throughout Ukraine," the report says.

Yesterday, August 5, the daily consumption peak was in the evening - 3.2% higher than the previous day's peak.

"The need for economical electricity consumption remains. Please limit the use of powerful electrical appliances in the evening hours. Do not turn on several such appliances simultaneously from 3:00 PM to 10:00 PM," NEC emphasized.

Earlier, Ukrenergo advised limiting the use of powerful appliances from 4 PM.

At the same time, the Ministry of Energy noted that "as of August 6, the system is balanced, no planned restrictions for consumers are foreseen."

This year, summer in Ukraine should pass without blackouts - expert23.07.25, 17:48 • 7131 view

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Ukrenergo
Ukraine