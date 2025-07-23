This year, summer in Ukraine should pass without blackouts - expert

This summer, Ukraine should pass without power outages. This became possible due to taking into account last year's experience, thanks to which the protection of energy facilities works much better. This was announced by the director of the Energy Research Center, Oleksandr Kharchenko, during a briefing, writes UNN.

We should get through this summer completely managed. Several components help this – last year's experience was taken into account, when the results of very massive attacks were superimposed on repairs of nuclear power units and there were physical problems with access to electricity. This year, the protection of energy facilities works much better, and the schedule was drawn up in such a way as to maximally mitigate the effect that it, in fact, produces on the system. - explained Kharchenko.

He added that a large number of energy facilities have currently been restored. A very large number of small solar capacities have also been installed.

A fairly large number of objects have been restored. A significant part of the generation that was damaged is now already working.

Oleksandr Kharchenko, director of the Energy Research Center, stated that Ukraine will need 5-7 years after the war to fully restore its energy grid. Currently, the situation remains difficult, especially in frontline regions.