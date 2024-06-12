Bad weather in Kyiv region has hampered road travel

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 9035 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 131901 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 137312 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 226610 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 167705 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161739 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146712 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 213625 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112777 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 200408 views

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 100811 views
Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM • 42830 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 52030 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 100676 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 74543 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 226600 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 213621 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 200402 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 226699 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 214237 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 74543 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 100676 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156002 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 154884 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 158754 views
Bad weather in Kyiv region has hampered road travel

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12012 views

Heavy precipitation caused traffic difficulties and flooding in the Kyiv region on June 12.

On June 12, heavy precipitation made it difficult to travel on highways in the Kyiv region. UNN reports this with reference to the regional police.

Details

Law enforcement officers are on enhanced duty and provide assistance to road users. Together with the State Emergency Service, they are taking measures to avoid accidents and traffic jams.

Police officers are also patrolling the territory in public places and parks to prevent accidents related to bad weather .

Addendum

On Wednesday, June 12, Kyiv was covered with heavy rain, which caused some of the streets of the capital to be flooded . This caused traffic jams throughout the city, and public transportation was hampered or blocked in some places. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Society

