Bad weather in Kyiv region has hampered road travel

On June 12, heavy precipitation made it difficult to travel on highways in the Kyiv region. UNN reports this with reference to the regional police.

Details

Law enforcement officers are on enhanced duty and provide assistance to road users. Together with the State Emergency Service, they are taking measures to avoid accidents and traffic jams.

Police officers are also patrolling the territory in public places and parks to prevent accidents related to bad weather .

Addendum

On Wednesday, June 12, Kyiv was covered with heavy rain, which caused some of the streets of the capital to be flooded . This caused traffic jams throughout the city, and public transportation was hampered or blocked in some places.

