Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Transportation collapse in the capital due to bad weather: on which streets traffic is hampered

Transportation collapse in the capital due to bad weather: on which streets traffic is hampered

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 50296 views

Heavy rains and fallen trees hampered traffic on several streets in Kyiv, causing a traffic collapse in the city.

The weather is raging in Kyiv. The capital's patrol police told which roads are hampered by prolonged rain and falling trees, UNN reports.

Details

According to the patrol police, traffic is hampered on Andriy Malyshko, Oleksandr Makhov, Mykola Vasylenko, Vadym Hetman and Stetsenko streets due to heavy precipitation.

It is also reported that due to the fall of trees on the roadway on Lipska, Kazarmeniy, Horikhuvatsky Shlyakh and Degtyarivska streets, traffic is also partially hampered. 

The relevant services are working on site.

Flooded streets and traffic jams all over the city: large-scale rainfall causes transport collapse in Kyiv12.06.24, 14:11 • 46692 views

The patrol police also explained the rules for staying safe in the rain:

  • Drivers, be careful while driving, monitor the road situation and follow the traffic rules.
  • Pedestrians, cross the road only in designated areas and use reflective elements.
Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyKyiv

