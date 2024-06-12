Transportation collapse in the capital due to bad weather: on which streets traffic is hampered

The weather is raging in Kyiv. The capital's patrol police told which roads are hampered by prolonged rain and falling trees, UNN reports.

Details

According to the patrol police, traffic is hampered on Andriy Malyshko, Oleksandr Makhov, Mykola Vasylenko, Vadym Hetman and Stetsenko streets due to heavy precipitation.

It is also reported that due to the fall of trees on the roadway on Lipska, Kazarmeniy, Horikhuvatsky Shlyakh and Degtyarivska streets, traffic is also partially hampered.

The relevant services are working on site.

The patrol police also explained the rules for staying safe in the rain: