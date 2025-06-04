$41.640.02
Ayatollah Khamenei criticized the US proposal for a nuclear deal, but did not reject the idea of a deal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 226 views

Iran's Supreme Leader has criticized the initial US proposal for talks on Tehran's nuclear program, but has not rejected the idea of a deal with Washington. He believes negotiations are important for the economy.

Ayatollah Khamenei criticized the US proposal for a nuclear deal, but did not reject the idea of a deal

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has criticised the United States of America's initial proposal for talks on Tehran's nuclear programme, but has not rejected the idea of a deal with Washington, UNN reports, citing EuroNews.

Details

In a statement, Khamenei confirmed the previously voiced position of the Iranian parliament on the red line on the state's nuclear programme, according to which Tehran excludes the renunciation of uranium enrichment as part of any possible agreement with the US.

This demand has been repeatedly made by Washington officials, including US President Donald Trump, although it remains unclear how insistently US envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff touched on the issue in his initial proposal to Iran.

At the same time, Khamenei did not reject the continuation of negotiations with the United States in principle. According to the Iranian leader, they are extremely important for the country's economy and to achieve the lifting of at least part of the devastating economic sanctions imposed on the Islamic Republic.

Recall

Earlier, Reuters, citing its own source in Iranian diplomatic circles, reported that Tehran is ready to reject the US proposal to end the long-standing nuclear standoff through a new nuclear deal, calling it "worthless" and not in Iran's interests and not softening Washington's position on uranium enrichment.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

PoliticsNews of the World
