Awaiting what will make Moscow end its aggression: NYT on changing formulas in search of peace in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1348 views

The Ukrainian delegation visited Washington to discuss the purchase of American weapons, including Tomahawk missiles. This indicates a change in the approach to ending the war, where the emphasis is on strengthening combat power.

Awaiting what will make Moscow end its aggression: NYT on changing formulas in search of peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic efforts were at the forefront of public discourse throughout the spring of 2025, but at the same time, Russia outlined a new attempt to force Ukraine into terms of near capitulation. Recently, Trump more clearly acknowledged his frustration with Moscow's refusal to cease fire and even promised greater support for Ukraine, mentioning Tomahawk missiles. This last aspect – strengthening Ukraine in the ongoing struggle with Russia – is the subject of Zelenskyy's delegation's visit to Washington this week.

UNN reports with reference to The New York Times.

Details

Ukraine's Peace Formula – now less negotiation, more weapons. This is the title of the material. On Tuesday, a high-ranking Ukrainian delegation began a multi-day visit to Washington. The goal is to discuss the purchase of American weapons and agree on the conditions necessary to protect against Russian strikes on Ukraine.

For months in 2025, Ukraine sought to satisfy US President Trump's desire for a diplomatic resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Undoubtedly, shaping the conditions for a possible diplomatic solution to the long-standing war with Russia is also a goal for Kyiv.

Ukraine sent its diplomats to round after round, but the negotiations, as is known, yielded meager results.

However, Trump also became increasingly frustrated by Moscow's refusal to compromise, let alone agree to a ceasefire, NYT reminds.

And now the time has come when Kyiv has seen more opportunities to strengthen its combat power to repel Russian attacks. So, since the beginning of the week, a high-ranking Ukrainian delegation has begun a multi-day visit to Washington, with the aim of discussing agreements to protect Ukraine from air attacks and counter Russia on the front.

Trump confirms readiness to send Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine13.10.25, 01:45 • 4490 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to continue his visit to the White House on Friday, possibly to finalize agreements. NYT reminds that Zelenskyy has actively advocated for American-made Tomahawk cruise missiles, which would enhance Kyiv's ability to strike at long range.

A change in approach in the US again?

The Trump administration's willingness to discuss the supply and use of such weapons, which even the Biden administration categorically refused, is likely proof of Washington's changing approach to methods of ending Russia's war in Ukraine.

Here's what analysts say.

Diplomatic efforts and peace talks have long been the number one issue in public discourse, and each time Ukraine tried to change this narrative, it did not find understanding from its partners, especially Washington.

- says Serhiy Solodky, director of the New Europe Center

Ukraine is now also betting that strikes on economic assets inside Russia can increase the cost of the war for the Kremlin, which will ultimately push the conflict towards a settlement. So far, Trump has expressed support for this approach, urging Ukraine this summer to "play offense" rather than just defend its territory.

At the same time, experts doubt that "Tomahawks" can be game-changers, as the United States has only a limited number of ground-based launchers. In addition, Moscow is already threatening a new escalation.

What results should be expected?

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the Ukrainian delegation in Washington will negotiate the purchase of air defense systems and various missile systems. Ukraine has also prepared a list of weapons it wants to purchase from the United States. The delegation is also expected to discuss an agreement on the sale of Ukrainian-made drones to the US.

Kyiv's emphasis on striking deals with Washington shows that it has learned to speak Mr. Trump's transactional language. While the Biden administration has spent tens of billions of dollars on aid to Ukraine, the Trump administration has focused on profit opportunities through investment and sales. Mr. Zelenskyy used Trump's terminology, calling the proposal to buy air defense systems and missiles a "mega-deal."

- writes The New York Times.

Currently, it can be concluded that in response to Russia's decision to refuse negotiations – let us recall that Moscow previously refused both a full ceasefire agreement and participation in a trilateral meeting – the US is also changing its tone and tactics.

There is an opinion that supporting Ukraine can give Trump much faster results. And this will be better than "supporting someone who is not ready or unwilling to negotiate." This is stated by Oleksandr Kraiev, head of the North American program of the Ukrainian Prism research institute.

Recall

The United States can provide Ukraine with 20 to 50 Tomahawk missiles, which may not be enough for sustained attacks against Russia. In total, the US has 4,150 such missiles.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán recalled that a few weeks ago, Brussels' "war plan" against Russia was presented in Denmark, and stated that he himself prefers to see "peaceful Hungarians."

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
The New York Times
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Denmark
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Viktor Orbán