Austrian Foreign Minister arrived in Ukraine for her third visit: met with Sybiha in Odesa

Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger arrived in Ukraine for her third visit since taking office and met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha in Odesa, as the minister reported on X on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Today, I am pleased to welcome my dear Austrian colleague Beate Meinl-Reisinger to Odesa for her third visit to Ukraine since she took office in March. I highly appreciate Beate's personal commitment, which complements the intense dynamics of Ukrainian-Austrian relations. We are developing President Zelenskyy's visit to Vienna in mid-June. - Sybiha reported.

The parties began the meeting by honoring the memory of fallen Ukrainian defenders of Europe. "We owe our freedom to their courage," Sybiha emphasized.

