Austrian Foreign Minister arrived in Ukraine for her third visit: met with Sybiha in Odesa

$41.360.10
48.320.15
ukenru
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 264 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
09:29 AM • 3634 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
Exclusive
08:52 AM • 5410 views
Today, the Verkhovna Rada will vote on Defence City: MP Venislavsky called for the inclusion of aviation in the initiative
08:14 AM • 33144 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto
Exclusive
06:54 AM • 18787 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
06:49 AM • 21506 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
August 19, 09:51 PM • 23398 views
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 131159 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 115000 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 11:23 AM • 106515 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
1m/s
49%
746mm
Popular news
Occupiers intensified filtration in Crimea under the guise of migration checks - CNSAugust 20, 12:13 AM • 23424 views
Great Britain tested an underwater drone controlled from the other side of the worldAugust 20, 02:03 AM • 15369 views
Appeasement Policy Will Not Bring Trump a Nobel Peace Prize - Senator BlumenthalAugust 20, 02:28 AM • 25109 views
Shmyhal visited Kharkiv region and met with military personnel: what is knownPhotoAugust 20, 02:29 AM • 16413 views
Immigrants in the USA will be checked for "anti-Americanism"August 20, 02:53 AM • 18496 views
Publications
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
Exclusive
09:29 AM • 3612 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto08:14 AM • 33114 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 131140 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 114986 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Exclusive
August 19, 11:23 AM • 106509 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Steve Witkoff
Emmanuel Macron
Scott Bessent
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Washington, D.C.
White House
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" Name09:18 AM • 2488 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global show08:11 AM • 10207 views
92-year-old "Dynasty" star Joan Collins showed herself in a swimsuit and intrigued with new plansPhotoAugust 19, 05:03 PM • 27000 views
Ukrainian woman from Lviv became a wine princess in GermanyAugust 19, 10:46 AM • 61894 views
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf clubAugust 19, 05:54 AM • 125066 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
United States dollar
Fox News
Oil
Shahed-136

Austrian Foreign Minister arrived in Ukraine for her third visit: met with Sybiha in Odesa

Kyiv • UNN

 • 596 views

Beate Meinl-Reisinger made her third visit to Ukraine, meeting with Sybiha in Odesa. The parties honored the memory of fallen Ukrainian defenders and discussed the development of relations.

Austrian Foreign Minister arrived in Ukraine for her third visit: met with Sybiha in Odesa

Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger arrived in Ukraine for her third visit since taking office and met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha in Odesa, as the minister reported on X on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Today, I am pleased to welcome my dear Austrian colleague Beate Meinl-Reisinger to Odesa for her third visit to Ukraine since she took office in March. I highly appreciate Beate's personal commitment, which complements the intense dynamics of Ukrainian-Austrian relations. We are developing President Zelenskyy's visit to Vienna in mid-June.

- Sybiha reported.

The parties began the meeting by honoring the memory of fallen Ukrainian defenders of Europe. "We owe our freedom to their courage," Sybiha emphasized.

Austria is ready to host a Zelenskyy-Putin summit in Vienna19.08.25, 23:20 • 2552 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Andriy Sybiha
Vienna
Austria
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Odesa