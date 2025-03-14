Austria will allocate 5 million euros to Ukraine for demining - Shmyhal
Kyiv • UNN
Austrian Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger announced the allocation of 5 million euros to Ukraine for demining during her visit to Kyiv. Austria will also provide 2 million euros for the "Grain from Ukraine" initiative.
A productive meeting with the Federal Minister for European and International Affairs of Austria, Beate Meinl-Reisinger. We highly appreciate the unwavering support of Ukraine by the Austrian Government and people in all areas. During her visit to Kyiv, Ms. Meinl-Reisinger announced that Austria will allocate EUR 5 million to Ukraine for demining and EUR 2 million within the Grain from Ukraine initiative
He also noted that the parties discussed economic cooperation issues, and Ukraine expects a visit from an Austrian business delegation to Kyiv to coordinate cooperation for the future.
According to the Minister, many Austrian companies are interested in partnership and investment in Ukraine. I also invited them to join reconstruction projects. In this context, we raised the issue of creating a special representative for Ukraine to better coordinate our cooperation in this area. I emphasized the importance of confiscating frozen Russian assets. This will become a significant resource for the reconstruction of our country. I received assurances from Beate Meinl-Reisinger that Austria will continue to support Ukraine
Reminder
Austria is providing Ukraine with an additional 2 million euros to support the Grain from Ukraine initiative, which aims to strengthen global food security.