Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
July 18, 06:06 PM • 41817 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
July 18, 03:17 PM • 144986 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
July 18, 02:59 PM • 82245 views
Algorithms that decide for us: are we ready for AI in banking?
July 18, 02:38 PM • 78103 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
July 18, 01:33 PM • 81441 views
Unable to compete with giants: the ban on marketing between pharmacies and manufacturers hit small drug producers
July 18, 12:44 PM • 72912 views
SAP investigates alleged abuses in ARMA: MP Yurchyshyn emphasizes the need for audit and personnel decisions
July 18, 11:59 AM • 57559 views
New entry rules: EU gives "green light" to launch border control system
July 18, 11:37 AM • 56515 views
Official: EU approved 18th package of sanctions against Russia and named affected sectors
July 18, 10:40 AM • 203942 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will begin
July 18, 07:05 AM • 109999 views
Zelenskyy appointed Umerov as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council
Australia to accept 5,000 Tuvalu residents fleeing climate change

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1752 views

More than 5,000 Tuvalu citizens have applied for Australian visas due to rising ocean levels. The Australian government has stopped accepting applications for 2026, as the number of applicants exceeded the quota.

Australia to accept 5,000 Tuvalu residents fleeing climate change

Tuvalu residents are massively seeking Australian visas. The number of applicants has already exceeded 5,000 people, so the Australian government has stopped accepting applications for 2026. This was reported by the Japanese TV channel NHK, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that due to rising ocean levels, residents of the island nation of Tuvalu, located in the South Pacific, are massively planning to move to Australia. In this regard, about 5,000 Tuvaluan citizens have already applied for Australian visas.

According to NHK, the possibility of emigration appeared after the signing of an intergovernmental agreement between Australia and Tuvalu on security and migration cooperation in 2023. This document provides for a quota of 280 people annually, who will be randomly selected through a lottery among those wishing to relocate.

The Australian government said it had received more than 5,000 applications, which is about half of Tuvalu's population.

- the post says.

Those selected in the lottery will receive the right to reside in Australia with a status that allows them to legally work, study, and use the healthcare system. The final list of new Australian residents will be formed by January 2026.

According to NHK, most of Tuvalu's territory consists of five low-lying atolls and four islands that rise less than two meters above sea level. Due to climate change, melting glaciers, and rising sea levels, the UN predicts that by 2100, 95% of Tuvalu's territory, including the capital, could be submerged.

Australia is strengthening ties with Tuvalu due to China's expanding influence in the Pacific region. Tuvalu is one of the few countries that still recognize Taiwan. Under the agreement with Australia, Tuvalu is obliged to consult with Canberra before signing security agreements with other countries.

Australia handed over Abrams tanks to Ukraine - Reuters19.07.25, 05:22

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
United Nations
Australia
Taiwan
China
Tesla
