Law enforcers raid pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 1316 views

Law enforcers raid pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 9552 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 10728 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 102109 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 82507 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 110680 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116048 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 144067 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115052 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 167799 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Attempted to plant explosives near the port: Russian military intelligence agent, who used to burn down energy facilities, detained

Attempted to plant explosives near the port: Russian military intelligence agent, who used to burn down energy facilities, detained

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37567 views

The SBU detained a 32-year-old Odesa resident recruited by the Russian GRU while trying to plant explosives near the port. The traitor had previously set fire to railway facilities and planned to obtain weapons.

On the instructions of game , the traitor set fire to the relay cabinet of the signal installation and the transformer substation on the local railway line.

The press service of the Security Service of Ukraine reports UNN.

The SBU detained a Russian collaborator who was preparing caches for terrorist attacks near the port infrastructure in Odesa.

According to the investigation, the suspect is a 32-year-old woman from Odesa who was remotely recruited by a member of the Russian special operations forces at the end of 2024.

It was established that on his instructions, the traitor set fire to a relay cabinet of a signal installation and a transformer substation on the local railway line.

- the SBU informs.

The new task from the Russian Federation, which the defendant received, was to arrange a cache with components for an improvised explosive device (IED) near the port.

To do this, the woman traveled to Dnipro, where, using the coordinates of her Russian handler, she took an explosive element disguised as a cigarette pack from a cache. Upon returning to Odesa, the traitor tried to plant the component for the IED in a pre-prepared cache near the port infrastructure.

- the SBU said in a statement. 

However, SBU counterintelligence detained the agent red-handed and seized a part of the explosive device from her.

Russia's FSB eliminates Podsudevsky's collaborator in occupied Primorsk - SBU24.02.25, 15:48 • 45797 views

In addition, according to law enforcement officers, it was established that the next component of the cache was firearms, which the suspect was supposed to take from another frontline city.

Image

During the searches, investigators seized the detainee's cell phone with evidence of communication with the Russian game.

Image

The SBU investigators have now served her a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The offender is in custody. She faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Russian order to blow up military prosecutor's car: 18-year-old FSB agent detained in Odesa21.02.25, 19:08 • 38027 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarCrimes and emergencies
dniproDnipro
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
odesaOdesa

