Attempted to plant explosives near the port: Russian military intelligence agent, who used to burn down energy facilities, detained

The press service of the Security Service of Ukraine reports UNN.

The SBU detained a Russian collaborator who was preparing caches for terrorist attacks near the port infrastructure in Odesa.

According to the investigation, the suspect is a 32-year-old woman from Odesa who was remotely recruited by a member of the Russian special operations forces at the end of 2024.

It was established that on his instructions, the traitor set fire to a relay cabinet of a signal installation and a transformer substation on the local railway line. - the SBU informs.

The new task from the Russian Federation, which the defendant received, was to arrange a cache with components for an improvised explosive device (IED) near the port.

To do this, the woman traveled to Dnipro, where, using the coordinates of her Russian handler, she took an explosive element disguised as a cigarette pack from a cache. Upon returning to Odesa, the traitor tried to plant the component for the IED in a pre-prepared cache near the port infrastructure. - the SBU said in a statement.

However, SBU counterintelligence detained the agent red-handed and seized a part of the explosive device from her.

In addition, according to law enforcement officers, it was established that the next component of the cache was firearms, which the suspect was supposed to take from another frontline city.

During the searches, investigators seized the detainee's cell phone with evidence of communication with the Russian game.

The SBU investigators have now served her a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The offender is in custody. She faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

