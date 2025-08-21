Attack on Ukraine: explosions in Zaporizhzhia and Lutsk, in Mukachevo the enemy hit an enterprise

Explosions were heard in several cities of Ukraine on the morning of August 21. This was reported by UNN.

Details

Thus, around 5:30, explosions were heard in Lutsk for the second time since the beginning of the current massive enemy attack on Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the Mukachevo City Council reported that as a result of the enemy attack, a strike occurred at night on the territory of one of the city's enterprises.

Emergency services are working at the scene. We ask you to remain calm and not to share photos and videos from the scene for the safety of all of us - the message says.

According to local residents, a large-scale fire broke out at the site of the Russian missile strike.

Also, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported about explosions in the Zaporizhzhia region.

According to monitoring channels, as of 5:44, the last group of missiles was moving in the direction of the Khmelnytskyi region.

Recall

On the night of Thursday, August 21, the enemy launched a massive combined attack on Ukraine. Around 4:00, explosions were heard in Kyiv for the second time that night. Explosions were also reported in Lviv, Lutsk, and Mukachevo.

