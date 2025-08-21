Attack on Ukraine: explosions in Zaporizhzhia and Lutsk, in Mukachevo the enemy hit an enterprise

$41.360.10
August 20, 03:55 PM • 21013 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 67016 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 09:46 AM • 40647 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM • 69496 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
August 20, 08:14 AM • 240718 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto
Exclusive
August 20, 06:54 AM • 80301 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
August 20, 06:49 AM • 75152 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
August 19, 09:51 PM • 70075 views
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 233092 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 182311 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Ukrainians will receive free medicines for autoimmune and neuromuscular diseasesAugust 20, 05:02 PM • 7318 views
Poland will not send its troops to Ukraine - Minister of DefenseAugust 20, 05:07 PM • 14927 views
Drone attack: explosions heard in KyivAugust 20, 08:48 PM • 13831 views
Kremlin rejects bilateral meeting between Putin and Zelensky, proposing "Istanbul format" - ISW12:59 AM • 11303 views
Ukraine under massive night attack: explosions in Kyiv, Lviv, and Lutsk01:48 AM • 12916 views
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justiceAugust 20, 12:11 PM • 34358 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Yulia Svyrydenko
Barack Obama
Ukraine
United States
Washington, D.C.
Europe
Black Sea
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos PhotoAugust 20, 12:51 PM • 23366 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEOAugust 20, 12:45 PM • 21425 views
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-electionAugust 20, 11:47 AM • 23061 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" NameAugust 20, 09:18 AM • 52316 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global showAugust 20, 08:11 AM • 63025 views
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Oil
Pistol
Cruise missile
Shahed-136

Attack on Ukraine: explosions in Zaporizhzhia and Lutsk, in Mukachevo the enemy hit an enterprise

Kyiv • UNN

 • 262 views

On the morning of August 21, explosions were heard in several cities of Ukraine. In Mukachevo, the enemy struck an enterprise, and a large-scale fire broke out.

Explosions were heard in several cities of Ukraine on the morning of August 21. This was reported by UNN.

Details

Thus, around 5:30, explosions were heard in Lutsk for the second time since the beginning of the current massive enemy attack on Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the Mukachevo City Council reported that as a result of the enemy attack, a strike occurred at night on the territory of one of the city's enterprises.

Emergency services are working at the scene. We ask you to remain calm and not to share photos and videos from the scene for the safety of all of us

- the message says.

According to local residents, a large-scale fire broke out at the site of the Russian missile strike.

Also, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported about explosions in the Zaporizhzhia region.

According to monitoring channels, as of 5:44, the last group of missiles was moving in the direction of the Khmelnytskyi region.

Recall

On the night of Thursday, August 21, the enemy launched a massive combined attack on Ukraine. Around 4:00, explosions were heard in Kyiv for the second time that night. Explosions were also reported in Lviv, Lutsk, and Mukachevo.

Drone attack: explosions heard in Kyiv20.08.25, 23:48 • 13978 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ukraine
Mukachevo
Lutsk
Lviv
Kyiv