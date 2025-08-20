Drone attack: explosions heard in Kyiv
Kyiv • UNN
Explosions were heard in Kyiv on Wednesday evening, August 20. Air defense is operating in the capital, and the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of the danger of a UAV attack.
In Kyiv, on Wednesday evening, August 20, explosions were heard amid a "Shahed" attack. This was reported by UNN.
Details
The attack on the capital was confirmed by Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko.
Air defense forces are working in the capital. Stay in shelters!
In turn, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, asked Kyiv residents to be careful.
Enemy UAVs are near Kyiv. Please be careful and cautious, stay in safe places until the alarm is cleared.
Earlier, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned about the danger to the capital.
"Kyiv - enemy UAV in the direction of the city from the east," the Air Force reported.
Recall
The Russian attack on Kyiv on July 31 claimed the lives of 32 people, and 159 more were wounded.
