Mass poisoning of children occurred in a camp in Lviv region: 24 children in hospital
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energize
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying begins
Austrian court allowed Naftogaz to seize over 120 million euros of assets from Russia
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness
Russians started adding flammable mixture to "Shaheds" to cause more fires - expert
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against asset looters from temporarily occupied territories and 15 heads of Russian museums
Endocrinologist revealed the benefits and risks of glucose monitoring sensors
In Zhytomyr, a 17-year-old girl is suspected of brutally murdering her boyfriend
Adjusted missile strikes on Kyiv and spied on AFU echelons: SBU detained IT specialist

Kyiv

 • 1630 views

The SBU detained a 24-year-old IT specialist who adjusted missile and drone attacks on Kyiv and spied on defense forces' echelons. He installed video cameras in rented apartments and near Ukrzaliznytsia tracks to transmit information to the FSB.

Adjusted missile strikes on Kyiv and spied on AFU echelons: SBU detained IT specialist

SBU officers detained a Russian special services agent in Kyiv: the man was adjusting enemy missile and drone attacks on the city and spying on Defense Forces echelons. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Security Service of Ukraine.

Details

The detainee turned out to be a 24-year-old IT specialist from a capital university, who was recruited by the Russians. He came to the attention of Russian special services when he was looking for "easy money" on Telegram channels.

At the occupiers' direction, the agent recorded the consequences of the aggressor's air attacks on Kyiv, and also monitored the locations of Ukrainian air defense. He rented apartments in multi-story buildings with FSB money - the addresses were sent to him in advance by his handler.

In the windows of these premises, the suspect installed video cameras with remote access. This allowed the Russians to remotely receive the necessary information in real time.

The agent also additionally placed similar "video traps" near the tracks of "Ukrzaliznytsia" (Ukrainian Railways). According to the enemy, military echelons could be moving there through the capital region of Ukraine.

SBU counterintelligence detained the perpetrator "red-handed" in a rented apartment. During the searches, a video camera and a phone with evidence of his contacts with the FSB handler were found and seized.

The detainee was charged with suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law). The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for fifteen years or life imprisonment, with confiscation of property.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the SBU detained a Russian intelligence agent in the Dnipropetrovsk region. After mobilization into a combat brigade of the State Special Transport Service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, he was recruited by the Russians – he adjusted enemy air attacks and transmitted the geolocations of the military unit.

Yevhen Ustimenko

