Attack on Kyiv: fires and destruction in four districts, there are casualties

Kyiv • UNN

 4446 views

As a result of the night attack on Kyiv on July 21, fires and destruction were recorded in the Darnytskyi, Dniprovskyi, Solomianskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi districts. Public channels report a fire at the Lukianivska metro station.

Attack on Kyiv: fires and destruction in four districts, there are casualties

As a result of the enemy attack on Kyiv on the night of Monday, July 21, there are wounded. This is reported by UNN with reference to the message of the mayor Vitaliy Klitschko.

Details

According to him, calls for medics were registered in Darnytskyi, Dniprovskyi, and Solomianskyi districts.

Kiosks are burning in the Dniprovskyi district. Medics are on site. ... Also, a call for medics in the Shevchenkivskyi district. There, preliminarily, there is a fire

- wrote Klitschko.

Meanwhile, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, clarified the consequences of the attack in three districts of the city. Thus, in the Darnytskyi district, a fire was recorded on the roof of a multi-story building and a non-residential building, and a fire in a supermarket.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district: a fire in a residential building, at another address, balconies are burning. In the Dniprovskyi district: a fire in shopping rows and falling debris on the territory of a kindergarten

- said Tkachenko.

In turn, public pages report a fire that occurred at the Lukianivska metro station.

Recall

Kyiv on the night of Monday, July 21, came under a massive enemy air attack. Several powerful explosions occurred around 3:20.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarKyiv
