Attack on Kharkiv: 11 hits, residential complex and infrastructure damaged, fires broke out

As a result of the enemy attack on Kharkiv on the night of Monday, July 21, windows were blown out in one of the residential complexes. This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, informs UNN.

Also, according to him, the road, tram tracks and electrical wires were damaged.

According to preliminary information, 11 hits were recorded in Kharkiv. One of them is near an apartment building in the Kyiv district. Currently, there are no casualties, but there is a fire near the building - Terekhov noted.

Later, he reported that a fire broke out at a civilian enterprise at one of the attack sites.

In turn, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said that the enemy attacked the Kyiv district of the regional center with Geran-2 type drones.

Kharkiv on the night of Monday, July 21, came under a massive attack by enemy strike drones. Most of the hits occurred in the Kyiv district of the city.

