At the level of the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the USA: Zelensky discussed the possibility of organizing a four-way meeting with Erdogan

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan a possible next meeting in Istanbul with Russia. They also discussed the possibility of organizing a four-way meeting at the level of leaders of Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United States, reports UNN.

I just had a good and very meaningful conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. I thanked him personally and the entire Turkey for its principled position regarding support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our state. - Zelenskyy wrote.

According to him, they talked about the first meeting in Istanbul.

The exchange of prisoners is its important achievement, but, unfortunately, the only one. There must be a ceasefire for further movement towards peace. We must stop the killing of people. We discussed a possible next meeting in Istanbul and under what conditions Ukraine is ready to participate in it. We equally see that this meeting cannot and should not be empty. They also discussed the possibility of organizing a four-way meeting at the level of leaders of Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United States - Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy added that they also spoke separately about Turkey's participation in the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit.

Addition

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Russian delegation is leaving for Istanbul, where on Monday, June 2, it will wait for the Ukrainian delegation for further negotiations, and regarding the promised Russian "memorandum" - according to Peskov, "nothing will be published", and the Russian side wants to discuss it already during negotiations.

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and "confirmed Ukraine's readiness to continue negotiations with Russia to cease fire".