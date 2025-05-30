At the level of the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the USA: Zelensky discussed the possibility of organizing a four-way meeting with Erdogan

$41.530.06
46.800.27
ukenru
Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification
04:58 PM • 16245 views

Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification

Exclusive
May 30, 01:21 PM • 49490 views

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
May 30, 11:54 AM • 64440 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
May 30, 11:01 AM • 62798 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

May 30, 10:40 AM • 100835 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Exclusive
May 30, 08:52 AM • 99195 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

May 30, 07:41 AM • 58551 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

May 30, 06:54 AM • 33160 views

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

May 29, 11:10 PM • 30291 views

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

May 29, 01:16 PM • 153837 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
2.9m/s
84%
749mm
Popular news

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 93354 views

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 30461 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 81585 views

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 59553 views

A fighter from "Birds of Magyar" destroyed a Russian "Grad" system with 40 rockets of ammunition with one drone: an impressive video

02:47 PM • 13023 views
Publications

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 59677 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 81721 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 93503 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

May 30, 10:40 AM • 100820 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs
Exclusive

May 30, 08:52 AM • 99187 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Denis Shmyhal

Donald Trump

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Hakan Fidan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

China

Germany

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 30568 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 67474 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

May 30, 07:19 AM • 57069 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 132259 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 123781 views
Actual

Forbes

M1 Abrams

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Р-73

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

At the level of the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the USA: Zelensky discussed the possibility of organizing a four-way meeting with Erdogan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 270 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with Recep Tayyip Erdoğan regarding a possible meeting in Istanbul. They discussed a four-way meeting of the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United States.

At the level of the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the USA: Zelensky discussed the possibility of organizing a four-way meeting with Erdogan

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan a possible next meeting in Istanbul with Russia. They also discussed the possibility of organizing a four-way meeting at the level of leaders of Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United States, reports UNN.

I just had a good and very meaningful conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. I thanked him personally and the entire Turkey for its principled position regarding support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our state.

- Zelenskyy wrote.

According to him, they talked about the first meeting in Istanbul.

The exchange of prisoners is its important achievement, but, unfortunately, the only one. There must be a ceasefire for further movement towards peace. We must stop the killing of people. We discussed a possible next meeting in Istanbul and under what conditions Ukraine is ready to participate in it. We equally see that this meeting cannot and should not be empty. They also discussed the possibility of organizing a four-way meeting at the level of leaders of Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United States 

- Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy added that they also spoke separately about Turkey's participation in the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit.

Addition

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Russian delegation is leaving for Istanbul, where on Monday, June 2, it will wait for the Ukrainian delegation for further negotiations, and regarding the promised Russian "memorandum" - according to Peskov, "nothing will be published", and the Russian side wants to discuss it already during negotiations.

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and "confirmed Ukraine's readiness to continue negotiations with Russia to cease fire".

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Andriy Yermak
Istanbul
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Hakan Fidan
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$62.68
Bitcoin
$104,901.80
S&P 500
$5,897.76
Tesla
$350.00
Газ TTF
$34.23
Золото
$3,317.89
Ethereum
$2,579.01