At least 80 conscripts allowed to leave the country: five border guards detained

In the Lviv region, five border guards were detained who facilitated the illegal departure of men of conscription age through one of the checkpoints. The SBI conducted more than 40 searches. This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation and the State Border Guard Service, writes UNN.

Details

According to the SBI, the bureau's employees, together with the Internal and Own Security Department of the State Border Guard Service, uncovered another scheme for the illegal transfer of conscripted men across the state border of Ukraine.

Servicemen of one of the border detachments of the Western Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service, under martial law, facilitated the illegal departure of men of conscription age outside Ukraine - the message says.

According to the SBI, at the checkpoint on the border with Poland, they deliberately violated document verification rules: they did not cross-reference data in databases, did not enter information about border crossings, and effectively gave a "green light" to those who had no right to leave.

According to the investigation, in this way, officials ensured the illegal departure of at least 80 men aged 18 to 60.

In early September, all five servicemen were detained on suspicion of committing criminal offenses:

violation of border service rules (Part 3 of Article 419 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

and illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine (Part 2 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

All suspects were remanded in custody, and these articles provide for punishment of up to 10 years of imprisonment.

In addition, during the investigation, the involvement of the leadership of the border detachment is being checked.

Law enforcement officers are establishing the sources of origin of assets of one of the commanders - apartments, a house, a land plot, expensive cars and significant funds, the value of which significantly exceeds the declared income.

More than 40 searches were conducted as part of the proceedings.

Addition

According to the Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the Sphere of Defense of the Prosecutor General's Office, since the beginning of September 2025, prosecutors have organized the operation "Evasion". During the operation, large-scale schemes for illegal removal from military registration, illegal booking, and transfer across the state border of Ukraine of more than 270 conscripted persons were exposed.

