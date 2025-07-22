Assisting the Russian Federation: Court arrests NABU detective chief Magamedrasulov

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv remanded in custody Ruslan Magamedrasulov, head of one of the territorial departments of NABU, who is suspected of aiding Russia, UNN reports.

The court applied a preventive measure in the form of detention for 60 days to the suspect Magamedrasulov.

The session was held in camera.

Recall

In total, SBU, SBI, and OGP employees conducted more than 70 searches against NABU employees the day before.

In particular, Ruslan Magamedrasulov, head of the territorial department of NABU, was detained on suspicion of aiding Russia.

He is accused of mediating the sale of industrial hemp grown by his father to Dagestan. According to the investigation, Magamedrasulov had close contact with People's Deputy Fedor Khrystenko.

Also, an employee of the Central Office of NABU, who spied for the FSB and works in the most elite closed unit "D-2", was detained.

According to the investigation, the NABU employee's curator was Dmytro Ivantsov – deputy head of V. Yanukovych's security, who in February 2014 helped the fugitive president move to Russia, and he himself remained in annexed Crimea, where he was recruited by the FSB. The said employee collected and transmitted identifying data of Ukrainian law enforcement officers and other citizens to the enemy's special services.

The Prosecutor General's Office, together with the SBU, documented new facts of leakage of confidential information from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine concerning the Bureau's activities.