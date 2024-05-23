ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Exclusive
Exclusive
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Artyukh told whether there is currently a threat to Sumy region

Artyukh told whether there is currently a threat to Sumy region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 13962 views

The Russians have not yet created any groups or amassed enough forces to conduct offensive actions in Sumy region, but the situation is being monitored for appropriate military and civilian response in case of redeployment and concentration of forces in the region.

As of today, Russians have not created any groups and so far they do not have enough forces to create groups that could conduct offensive actions in Sumy region. This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Volodymyr Artyukh during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN .

Artyukh noted that the RMA has the information because it receives intelligence from the General Staff, from the Armed Forces group deployed in Sumy region  and from the Border Guard Service.

As of today, the enemy has not created any groups, and so far it does not have enough forces to create groups that could conduct offensive actions. But understanding the current state of technology and the state of enemy units, we know that the enemy can redeploy and concentrate them in certain areas

- said Artyukh.

According to him, the situation is being monitored to ensure that the military component, which has been established in Sumy region, and local authorities respond accordingly to save lives.

Addendum

The spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, said that an offensive by Russian occupation forces in Sumy region should not be ruled out.

The head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, said that the Russians had been planning an operation in Sumy region from the very beginning. Currently, a small grouping of their forces is held in the border area near the town of Sudzha. The situation has not yet allowed them to start active operations and implement their plan.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
kyrylo-budanovKirill Budanov

Contact us about advertising