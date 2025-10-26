Artillerymen showed the capture of a saboteur who was supposed to lead enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups to Kostiantynivka

Artillerymen of the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign captured a prisoner for the first time; he was supposed to guide Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups into Kostiantynivka (Donetsk region). The military reported this on Telegram and published a corresponding video, UNN reports.

In the video, Ukrainian soldiers said that they went to look for a drone, found it, and at a distance of about a kilometer from their location, they saw a man in Russian uniform.

The prisoner is not an ordinary "mobik". This is Oleg, an enemy DRG member, the one who was supposed to guide Russian groups into the city itself. The one who was supposed to prepare the ground for an invasion from within. It didn't work out. He was captured - and with that, the occupiers' plans to accumulate their forces in Kostiantynivka were thwarted. The irony of fate: artillery, which usually strikes from afar, this time worked from close range. Literally - reads the caption to the video.

