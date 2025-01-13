ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 122827 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 113369 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 121391 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 122933 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 152548 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 107394 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 150597 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104101 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113702 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117075 views

February 28, 09:52 AM • 106364 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 134824 views
February 28, 10:17 AM • 104229 views
02:48 PM • 111266 views
03:20 PM • 108999 views
02:39 PM • 122847 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 152562 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 150606 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 180071 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 169544 views
03:20 PM • 108999 views
02:48 PM • 111266 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 134824 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 128824 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 146490 views
Arrive on Friday: Zelenskiy agrees to meet with Fico, but in Kyiv

Arrive on Friday: Zelenskiy agrees to meet with Fico, but in Kyiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 51189 views

Ukraine's President invited Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico to Kyiv on Friday. The meeting is scheduled to discuss the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has agreed to meet with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who had invited the Ukrainian leader to talks on stopping Russian gas transit through Ukraine. Fico offered to meet near the border with Ukraine, but Zelensky invited the Slovak prime minister to Kyiv. Zelensky wrote about this on the social network X, UNN reports.

"Okay. Come to Kyiv on Friday," Zelensky wrote.

Context

Today, on January 13, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico invited President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to talks on stopping Russian gas transit through Ukraine. He proposes to meet for talks on the territory of Slovakia, near the border with Ukraine.

Recall

Ukraine's President criticized Slovakia's Prime Minister for refusing Ukraine's gas transit assistance. Zelenskyy calls Fico's bet on cooperation with Russia a losing proposition from the start.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
robert-ficoRobert Fico
slovakiaSlovakia
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising