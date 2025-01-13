Arrive on Friday: Zelenskiy agrees to meet with Fico, but in Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has agreed to meet with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who had invited the Ukrainian leader to talks on stopping Russian gas transit through Ukraine. Fico offered to meet near the border with Ukraine, but Zelensky invited the Slovak prime minister to Kyiv. Zelensky wrote about this on the social network X, UNN reports.

"Okay. Come to Kyiv on Friday," Zelensky wrote.

Context

Today, on January 13, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico invited President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to talks on stopping Russian gas transit through Ukraine. He proposes to meet for talks on the territory of Slovakia, near the border with Ukraine.

Recall

Ukraine's President criticized Slovakia's Prime Minister for refusing Ukraine's gas transit assistance. Zelenskyy calls Fico's bet on cooperation with Russia a losing proposition from the start.