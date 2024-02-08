ARMA signs first agreement on sale of seized assets

On February 8, the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) signed the first contract for the sale of seized assets. It is about 1200 tons of wheat. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Agency.

I congratulate the Agency on the fact that we have launched transparent, democratic competitive tenders on Prozorro.Sale, which have been approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and are held under new transparent rules - said the Head of ARMA Olena Duma.

The agreement was signed with Polonex LLC. The company will sell 1.2 thousand tons of wheat through Prozorro.Sale.

Recall

At the initiative of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency, the Cabinet of Ministers has improved the procedure for selling seized assets. According to the new rules, all sales of seized property are carried out exclusively on the electronic platform Prozorro.Sale and in accordance with European legislation.

