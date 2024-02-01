The state will purchase drones through the Prozorro system: Fedorov explains how it will work

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 102076 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128863 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129969 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171459 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169353 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275669 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177848 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167015 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148721 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244355 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101698 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 86233 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 82874 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 95183 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 35802 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275669 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244355 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229570 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 255021 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240908 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 4190 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128863 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103737 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103866 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120171 views
Actual
The state will purchase drones through the Prozorro system: Fedorov explains how it will work

The state will purchase drones through the Prozorro system: Fedorov explains how it will work

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34792 views

The state will purchase drones through the Prozorro system in accordance with a recently adopted government decree. Terms and locations of deliveries will be closed to the public - and inaccessible to Russians.

The state will purchase drones through the Prozorro system - the government has adopted a resolution. This was announced by Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development - Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, UNN reports.

"The Cabinet of Ministers has supported a resolution that concerns suppliers of mass drones from foreign manufacturers, such as Mavic, Autel and Matrice. We are providing these vendors with equal conditions for access to government contracts, and competition will help reduce costs. Procurement will be fast and at favorable prices.

We understand the sensitivity of the information, so the terms and places of delivery will be closed to the general public and inaccessible to Russians," said Fedorov.

He also explained how it would work.

"...a customer who wants to buy a drone puts up a frame announcement on Prozorro with a description of the drone he wants. Sellers will be able to register in this frame, and then they will receive information about the terms, place of delivery and other data necessary for the purchase. Then there will be an auction, and the seller with the most favorable offer will win," the Vice Prime Minister added.

Add

In addition, according to Fedorov, the government supported a resolution regarding the marginality of drones purchased by the state for the Defense Forces.

"Margin, in simple terms, is the difference between the price and the cost of goods, in this case drones. For example: a drone costs 10 thousand hryvnias, its cost price is 7 thousand hryvnias, so the margin will be 3 thousand hryvnias, or 30%. Currently, when purchasing drones, our margin is 25%, while in NATO countries it is 17%.

We understand that in market conditions, the cost of goods can fluctuate, which means that the actual margin changes. Now manufacturers have to specify how they calculated prices if the profit exceeds 25%," added Fedorov.

According to him, after the recalculation, the state gives the option of either returning the difference to the budget or supplying more drones. This removes the potential risks of overpayment when purchasing drones, saves public funds, and allows for the purchase of more drones.

Production of drones and ammunition for them: The Cabinet of Ministers adopted three important resolutions to strengthen the domestic defense industry01.02.24, 19:09 • 104298 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsTechnologies
mykhailo-fedorovMikhail Fedorov
natoNATO
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising