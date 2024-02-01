The state will purchase drones through the Prozorro system: Fedorov explains how it will work

The state will purchase drones through the Prozorro system - the government has adopted a resolution. This was announced by Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development - Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, UNN reports.

"The Cabinet of Ministers has supported a resolution that concerns suppliers of mass drones from foreign manufacturers, such as Mavic, Autel and Matrice. We are providing these vendors with equal conditions for access to government contracts, and competition will help reduce costs. Procurement will be fast and at favorable prices.

We understand the sensitivity of the information, so the terms and places of delivery will be closed to the general public and inaccessible to Russians," said Fedorov.

He also explained how it would work.

"...a customer who wants to buy a drone puts up a frame announcement on Prozorro with a description of the drone he wants. Sellers will be able to register in this frame, and then they will receive information about the terms, place of delivery and other data necessary for the purchase. Then there will be an auction, and the seller with the most favorable offer will win," the Vice Prime Minister added.

Add

In addition, according to Fedorov, the government supported a resolution regarding the marginality of drones purchased by the state for the Defense Forces.

"Margin, in simple terms, is the difference between the price and the cost of goods, in this case drones. For example: a drone costs 10 thousand hryvnias, its cost price is 7 thousand hryvnias, so the margin will be 3 thousand hryvnias, or 30%. Currently, when purchasing drones, our margin is 25%, while in NATO countries it is 17%.

We understand that in market conditions, the cost of goods can fluctuate, which means that the actual margin changes. Now manufacturers have to specify how they calculated prices if the profit exceeds 25%," added Fedorov.

According to him, after the recalculation, the state gives the option of either returning the difference to the budget or supplying more drones. This removes the potential risks of overpayment when purchasing drones, saves public funds, and allows for the purchase of more drones.

Production of drones and ammunition for them: The Cabinet of Ministers adopted three important resolutions to strengthen the domestic defense industry