Production of drones and ammunition for them: The Cabinet of Ministers adopted three important resolutions to strengthen the domestic defense industry

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved three resolutions that will help strengthen Ukraine's defense industry. The documents relate to the production of drones and ammunition for them, as well as the possibility of purchasing drones through the Prozorro system. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, reports UNN.

According to Shmyhal, the Cabinet of Ministers approved three resolutions that will help strengthen the Ukrainian defense industry.

It is noted that the first document provides for deregulation (abolition or reduction of state regulation - ed.) of the pilot project for the production of ammunition for drones for the production of ammunition of all types and improvement of the registration procedure for manufacturers.

"The new companies will be able to start working quickly. Thus, we will strengthen our army in the shortest possible time. We launched the project last summer. To do this, we expanded the range of potential manufacturers, eliminated bureaucracy, and created clear algorithms - from development to commissioning. In six months, more than 10 manufacturers have been registered, more than 20 samples of ammunition have been approved for use, and another 30 are at various stages of testing," Shmyhal said.

The second resolution concerns the pricing of UAV production. Drone manufacturers will have to provide downward revisions to their price calculations if their profit exceeds 25%.

"This will help eliminate potential risks of overpayment and misuse of funds in public procurement of drones. After all, the state is interested in fair and transparent contracts," the Prime Minister added.

Also, defense procurement will be conducted through the closed module of the Prozorro system under a competitive procedure.

"We solve several problems at once. We guarantee the continuity, sustainability and controllability of supplying our army with everything it needs. We establish transparent pricing, when the state does not overpay and business makes a profit. We are installing safeguards to prevent information leakage that poses security risks," Shmyhal emphasized.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation explained how the system will work. It is noted that a customer who wants to buy a drone places a frame ad on Prozorro describing the drone he wants, after which sellers register and receive information about the terms, place of delivery and other data required for the purchase.

"Next, there will be an auction, and the seller with the most favorable offer will win," the Ministry of Digital Transformation emphasized.

The Prime Minister also said that about 200 companies are currently producing drones in Ukraine, compared to only 7 the year before last. Also, in 2023, Ukrainian companies produced and the state purchased 100 times more drones than in 2022.