Production of drones and ammunition for them: The Cabinet of Ministers adopted three important resolutions to strengthen the domestic defense industry

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 79238 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 119508 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 123944 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 165777 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165800 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 268784 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177015 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166887 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148637 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 238576 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 101595 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 73174 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 46697 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 42551 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 55345 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 268784 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 238576 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 223899 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 249356 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 235404 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 119508 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100815 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 101219 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117692 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118299 views
Production of drones and ammunition for them: The Cabinet of Ministers adopted three important resolutions to strengthen the domestic defense industry

Production of drones and ammunition for them: The Cabinet of Ministers adopted three important resolutions to strengthen the domestic defense industry

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 104298 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has adopted resolutions aimed at strengthening Ukraine's defense industry by deregulating the production of ammunition for drones, requiring a price reduction for drones of more than 25% of profit, and conducting defense procurement through the closed module of the Prozorro system.

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved three resolutions that will help strengthen Ukraine's defense industry. The documents relate to the production of drones and ammunition for them, as well as the possibility of purchasing drones through the Prozorro system. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, reports UNN.

Details

According to Shmyhal, the Cabinet of Ministers approved three resolutions that will help strengthen the Ukrainian defense industry.

It is noted that the first document provides for deregulation (abolition or reduction of state regulation - ed.) of the pilot project for the production of ammunition for drones for the production of ammunition of all types and improvement of the registration procedure for manufacturers.

"The new companies will be able to start working quickly. Thus, we will strengthen our army in the shortest possible time. We launched the project last summer. To do this, we expanded the range of potential manufacturers, eliminated bureaucracy, and created clear algorithms - from development to commissioning. In six months, more than 10 manufacturers have been registered, more than 20 samples of ammunition have been approved for use, and another 30 are at various stages of testing," Shmyhal said.

The second resolution concerns the pricing of UAV production. Drone manufacturers will have to provide downward revisions to their price calculations if their profit exceeds 25%.

"This will help eliminate potential risks of overpayment and misuse of funds in public procurement of drones. After all, the state is interested in fair and transparent contracts," the Prime Minister added.

Also, defense procurement will be conducted through the closed module of the Prozorro system under a competitive procedure.

"We solve several problems at once. We guarantee the continuity, sustainability and controllability of supplying our army with everything it needs. We establish transparent pricing, when the state does not overpay and business makes a profit. We are installing safeguards to prevent information leakage that poses security risks," Shmyhal emphasized.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation explained how the system will work. It is noted that a customer who wants to buy a drone places a frame ad on Prozorro describing the drone he wants, after which sellers register and receive information about the terms, place of delivery and other data required for the purchase.

"Next, there will be an auction, and the seller with the most favorable offer will win," the Ministry of Digital Transformation emphasized.

AddendumAddendum

The Prime Minister also said that about 200 companies are currently producing drones in Ukraine, compared to only 7 the year before last. Also, in 2023, Ukrainian companies produced and the state purchased 100 times more drones than in 2022.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarEconomyPolitics
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

