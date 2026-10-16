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Are schools ready to operate during blackouts? The Office of the President's response

Kyiv • UNN

 • 472 views

Up to 96% of schools are prepared for prolonged power outages. More than 60% have autonomous heating, water, and power for up to 8 hours.

Are schools ready to operate during blackouts? The Office of the President's response

96% of schools across Ukraine are ready to operate autonomously during blackouts amid Russian attacks. This was stated by Deputy Head of the Office of the President Viktor Mykyta on social media, reports UNN.

Are schools ready for blackouts, and what are the plans?

As of today, up to 96% of schools across the country are ready to operate autonomously during prolonged power outages and have the necessary infrastructure and supplies

- Mykyta said on October 15.

At the same time, according to him, "we have set ourselves the task of ensuring that educational institutions are ready to operate autonomously for more than 8 hours using alternative power sources." "These locations will serve as centers of resilience in the districts," he said.

Do schools have heating?

"At present, more than 60% of schools across the country already have autonomous heating from boilers of various types, water supply, and autonomous power sources for operation for up to 8 hours. We work in the regions every day to increase this figure," he emphasized 

According to him, the operation of schools in mountainous areas is a separate issue. "We are checking the availability of solid-fuel reserves for heating, alternative energy sources, water supply, and so on," Mykyta said.

Responsibility of local authorities

"In every region and every community, together with local self-government bodies, we are working to prepare educational institutions for the winter period. A great deal of work has been done locally, enabling us to confidently enter the cold season despite the potential and real threats of Russian attacks on the state's energy sector," Mykyta said.

At the same time, he emphasized that "every head of a community takes care of their municipal institutions". 

"The vast majority, in the fifth year of the war, clearly understand the importance of the task and their responsibility to people for preparations. We help those who do not fully understand," the deputy head of the OP emphasized.

Will schools switch to remote learning if there are water outages in Kyiv? Education officials have answered12.10.26, 16:00 • 29010 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar in UkraineEducation
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Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine