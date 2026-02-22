Arab countries sharply condemned the statement by the US ambassador regarding Israel's right to lands in the Middle East

Photo: AP

A diplomatic scandal erupted after an interview with US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, in which he supported the idea of expanding Israeli control over a significant part of the region. His words caused a wave of outrage among Muslim states, which accused the diplomat of spreading extremist rhetoric and violating international law. This is reported by UNN.

Details

"It would be good if they took everything," Mike Huckabee replied to Tucker Carlson's question about the biblical right of Abraham's descendants to the territory of almost the entire modern Middle East. "It would be good if they took everything," Mike Huckabee replied to Tucker Carlson's question about the biblical right of Abraham's descendants to the territory of almost the entire modern Middle East.

At the same time, the ambassador added that Israel allegedly does not seek territorial expansion, but only cares about security in the lands it "legally owns."

Reaction of the Muslim world and international organizations

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia called Huckabee's statements "extremist rhetoric" and called on the US State Department to immediately provide an official clarification of its position. Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, as well as the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the League of Arab States joined the protest.

Diplomats of the region emphasized that such statements undermine stability and nullify efforts to peacefully resolve conflicts.

Accusations of violating international law

The Egyptian foreign ministry described the ambassador's words as a "flagrant violation" of international norms, recalling that Israel has no sovereignty over the occupied Palestinian and other Arab lands.

Critics note that such statements by an official US representative actually legitimize annexation and create a dangerous precedent in international relations. Despite Huckabee's addition about the right to security, the main part of his speech was perceived as a direct call for territorial expansion.

