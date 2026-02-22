Arab countries sharply condemned the statement by the US ambassador regarding Israel's right to lands in the Middle East

$43.270.00
50.920.00
ukenru
12:48 AM • 1166 views
23-year-old police officer killed in terrorist attack in Lviv – Prosecutor's OfficeVideo
11:49 PM • 4710 views
Lviv Mayor Sadovyi called the explosions in the city center a terrorist act and reported the hospitalization of 14 injured peopleVideo
10:51 PM • 11386 views
Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile could have set a world record for strike range during the attack on the Votkinsk plant
February 21, 05:20 PM • 27620 views
Orban vs. Magyar. A tense election campaign has begun in Hungary
February 21, 01:53 PM • 25997 views
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Exclusive
February 21, 11:17 AM • 33297 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a company initiated a conflict with shooting at military personnel, resulting in one wounded and two detained
February 21, 11:02 AM • 32670 views
Ukraine urged Brussels to intervene in oil pipeline dispute with Hungary - media
February 21, 09:59 AM • 27207 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against 225 captains of Russia's "shadow fleet" and military-industrial complex companies
Exclusive
February 21, 08:00 AM • 23961 views
Black cumin: properties and benefits for the bodyPhoto
February 20, 07:44 PM • 27637 views
There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
2m/s
71%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
In Belarus, revenues will increase by 17%, expenditures by 15.8% - intelligenceFebruary 21, 03:32 PM • 8478 views
Britney Spears posted a candid nude photo from her beach vacationPhotoFebruary 21, 03:47 PM • 20928 views
Zelenskyy instructed Umerov to intensify work with the Middle East and TurkeyVideoFebruary 21, 04:25 PM • 5828 views
Trump raised US tariffs to 15% for all countriesFebruary 21, 04:35 PM • 16218 views
Explosions heard in the center of Lviv, witnesses report casualtiesVideo10:57 PM • 6784 views
Publications
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 50337 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 59610 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 71353 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 85296 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 123136 views
Actual people
Musician
Donald Trump
Viktor Orbán
Robert Fico
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Hungary
Lviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Britney Spears posted a candid nude photo from her beach vacationPhotoFebruary 21, 03:47 PM • 20968 views
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom HollandPhotoFebruary 21, 08:33 AM • 25354 views
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interviewFebruary 21, 07:37 AM • 26950 views
Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend revealed secrets of healthy communication in their relationshipFebruary 20, 08:02 PM • 19311 views
Mel Gibson, after breaking up with Rosalind Ross, is ready for new relationships and having childrenFebruary 20, 07:21 PM • 21953 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
9K720 Iskander
TikTok
Facebook

Arab countries sharply condemned the statement by the US ambassador regarding Israel's right to lands in the Middle East

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

Arab countries sharply condemned the statement by US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee regarding the expansion of Israeli control over a significant part of the region.

Arab countries sharply condemned the statement by the US ambassador regarding Israel's right to lands in the Middle East
Photo: AP

A diplomatic scandal erupted after an interview with US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, in which he supported the idea of expanding Israeli control over a significant part of the region. His words caused a wave of outrage among Muslim states, which accused the diplomat of spreading extremist rhetoric and violating international law. This is reported by UNN.

Details

"It would be good if they took everything," Mike Huckabee replied to Tucker Carlson's question about the biblical right of Abraham's descendants to the territory of almost the entire modern Middle East.

"It would be good if they took everything," Mike Huckabee replied to Tucker Carlson's question about the biblical right of Abraham's descendants to the territory of almost the entire modern Middle East.

At the same time, the ambassador added that Israel allegedly does not seek territorial expansion, but only cares about security in the lands it "legally owns."

Reaction of the Muslim world and international organizations

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia called Huckabee's statements "extremist rhetoric" and called on the US State Department to immediately provide an official clarification of its position. Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, as well as the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the League of Arab States joined the protest.

Amnesty International reveals threat of execution for 30 activists in Iran21.02.26, 22:34 • 2682 views

Diplomats of the region emphasized that such statements undermine stability and nullify efforts to peacefully resolve conflicts.

Accusations of violating international law

The Egyptian foreign ministry described the ambassador's words as a "flagrant violation" of international norms, recalling that Israel has no sovereignty over the occupied Palestinian and other Arab lands.

Critics note that such statements by an official US representative actually legitimize annexation and create a dangerous precedent in international relations. Despite Huckabee's addition about the right to security, the main part of his speech was perceived as a direct call for territorial expansion.

Hamas regains control of the Gaza Strip after the truce, intensifying repression19.02.26, 11:53 • 4817 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Israel
United States Department of State
Tucker Carlson
Jordan
Kuwait
Oman
United States
Egypt