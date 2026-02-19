Hamas regains control of the Gaza Strip after the truce, intensifying repression

Residents of the Gaza Strip say that despite the truce that ended the war with Israel, which was concluded last October, the radical Hamas group is regaining control over Gaza, despite heavy losses in the fighting. This is reported by UNN with reference to BBC.

Details

In addition, Hamas is expanding its control over security, tax revenues, and public services. According to local activists, Hamas "police" and "security services" are present on the streets of Gaza Strip cities. They persecute those they call "Israeli collaborators" and people with opinions different from the radical group.

This raises questions about the group's long-term strategy and its willingness to give up weapons and power, as required by the second phase of Donald Trump's peace plan. - the publication says.

Also, according to the BBC, local residents complain about the resumption of strict control over official fees and taxes.

Every day they aggressively come to us with the same demands, saying that if we don't pay, they will throw us and our goods out into the street. They demand 700 shekels (225 US dollars - ed.), none of us can afford it. - said one of the residents of the region.

It is noted that the taxes levied by Hamas depend on the type and quantity of goods. If a merchant refuses to pay, force is used, and in some cases, he is kidnapped or threatened. No one can avoid paying taxes on goods.

Recall

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israel will not allow the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip until Hamas is completely disarmed and will maintain control over security in the region.