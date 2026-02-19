$43.290.03
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
09:12 AM • 2384 views
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Exclusive
07:36 AM • 7028 views
Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
07:02 AM • 2804 views
"They always forget that we are not Russia": Zelenskyy reveals conditions for holding elections in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 18, 04:17 PM • 23015 views
Another round of talks without a breakthrough: Moscow is stalling for time, Trump continues to live in illusions, and Ukraine does not allow capitulation to be imposed
February 18, 03:06 PM • 55986 views
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35PhotoVideo
Exclusive
February 18, 02:25 PM • 48409 views
Less light, but higher bills - how does it work?
Exclusive
February 18, 12:34 PM • 62081 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
February 18, 10:59 AM • 36929 views
Sentence and amnesty due to child adoption: parliamentary temporary investigative commission has many questions for NABU director Kryvonos
February 18, 10:49 AM • 26431 views
Political part of the negotiations remains difficult, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue – Zelenskyy
Hamas regains control of the Gaza Strip after the truce, intensifying repression

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

After the truce with Israel, Hamas is regaining control of the Gaza Strip, despite losses. The group is expanding its control over security, taxes, and public services, persecuting "collaborators."

Hamas regains control of the Gaza Strip after the truce, intensifying repression

Residents of the Gaza Strip say that despite the truce that ended the war with Israel, which was concluded last October, the radical Hamas group is regaining control over Gaza, despite heavy losses in the fighting. This is reported by UNN with reference to BBC.

Details

In addition, Hamas is expanding its control over security, tax revenues, and public services. According to local activists, Hamas "police" and "security services" are present on the streets of Gaza Strip cities. They persecute those they call "Israeli collaborators" and people with opinions different from the radical group.

This raises questions about the group's long-term strategy and its willingness to give up weapons and power, as required by the second phase of Donald Trump's peace plan.

- the publication says.

Also, according to the BBC, local residents complain about the resumption of strict control over official fees and taxes.

Every day they aggressively come to us with the same demands, saying that if we don't pay, they will throw us and our goods out into the street. They demand 700 shekels (225 US dollars - ed.), none of us can afford it.

 - said one of the residents of the region.

It is noted that the taxes levied by Hamas depend on the type and quantity of goods. If a merchant refuses to pay, force is used, and in some cases, he is kidnapped or threatened. No one can avoid paying taxes on goods.

Recall

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israel will not allow the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip until Hamas is completely disarmed and will maintain control over security in the region.

Yevhen Ustimenko

