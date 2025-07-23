misappropriated UAH 75 million from the Kyiv budget: former director of the Kyiv City State Administration department served with suspicion notice

The former director of the Department of Social and Veteran Policy of the Kyiv City State Administration and three entrepreneurs have been notified of suspicion of embezzling 75 million hryvnias allocated from the Kyiv budget under the "Turbota. Nazustrich Kyivianam" (Care. Towards Kyivans) program. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

As UNN learned from its own sources, it is about Ruslan Svitlyi, who was appointed director of the Department of Social Policy of the Kyiv City State Administration in 2019.

Details

According to the prosecutor's office, entrepreneurs entered into contracts with the department and received budget funds for providing social services to Kyiv residents who cannot take care of themselves.

However, a significant part of the money was not spent on helping Kyiv residents, but was withdrawn from accounts under the guise of renting offices, cars, and parking spaces, which were not used for the needs of the program participants.

At the same time, false data about services that were not provided were entered into the documents, for example, the use of exercise bikes by patients who do not get out of bed. Thus, out of 150 million hryvnias allocated under the program, the group members embezzled almost 75 million hryvnias - added the OGP.

It is noted that the former head of the department has already been detained.

Addition

In March 2025, the deputy and former deputy director of the Department of Social and Veteran Policy of the Kyiv City State Administration, the director of a private company, and an entrepreneur (former deputy director of the Department of Health of the Kyiv City State Administration) already received suspicions in the same criminal proceeding. They, as part of an organized group, embezzled money allocated for social assistance to Kyiv residents.

Three more entrepreneurs are suspected of embezzling large sums of money under martial law.

The issue of choosing preventive measures for the suspects is currently being decided.

The pre-trial investigation under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office is being conducted by investigators of the SBU Main Directorate in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast.

Recall

In December 2024, Ruslan Svitlyi, then director of the Department of Social and Veteran Policy of the Kyiv City State Administration, was exposed for forging medical documents to obtain a group 2 disability. According to the investigation, in 2022, he submitted forged medical certificates about his diagnosis, which in fact did not correspond to reality, as well as fake "extracts from the medical record", which allegedly certified his stay in inpatient treatment, to one of the district medical and social expert commissions. As a result, this allowed the official to groundlessly obtain a group 2 disability, which not only "guaranteed a reservation" from military service, but also allowed him to receive disability payments from the state budget.

In May of this year, Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko ordered the dismissal of Ruslan Svitlyi. The official's dismissal took place "by agreement of the parties".