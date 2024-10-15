Apple unveils new iPad mini with support for Apple Intelligence and Pencil Pro
Kyiv • UNN
Apple has announced the updated 7th generation iPad mini with the A17 Pro chip and support for Apple Intelligence. The tablet has improved performance, support for Apple Pencil Pro, and new AI features.
On Tuesday, October 15, Apple introduced a new iPad mini, which is now equipped with the A17 Pro chip and supports the new Apple Intelligence system. This was reported by UNN with reference to the company's press release .
Details
The updated seventh-generation tablet retains its compact 8.3-inch design while offering performance improvements and new features.
The company claims that the A17 Pro chip provides a 30% increase in CPU performance and a 25% increase in GPU performance compared to the previous generation.
It is also noted that the new iPad mini also received support for the Apple Pencil Pro, which introduces pressure sensitivity, tactile feedback and gesture control.
Other improvements include Wi-Fi 6E support, faster USB-C data transfer, and an improved 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with Smart HDR 4.
Apple Intelligence also offers writing tools, image generation, and advanced task automation. The system uses both on-device processing and cloud models.
The first set of Apple Intelligence features will be available in English this month after the release of iPadOS 18.1.
AddendumAddendum
The price of the new iPad mini with Wi-Fi starts at $500 for 128 GB of flash storage (twice the minimum storage capacity of the previous generation) and $650 for the Wi-Fi model with a modem. The new iPad mini is also available with 256GB and 512GB storage.
Pre-orders are being accepted today, and sales will start on October 23.
Recall
The EU's top court has ruled that Apple has been illegally enjoying tax breaks in Ireland for more than 20 years. The company has to pay 13 billion euros to the Irish treasury, which is a victory for the European Commission in the fight against tech giants.