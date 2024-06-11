Apple unveils artificial intelligence model and product updates to improve privacy and personalization

Apple has introduced its artificial intelligence and product updates. This is reported by Apple, reports UNN.

Details

Apple has announced its own artificial intelligence model, Apple Intelligence. This innovation will allow the corporation's devices to use users ' personal information to answer their questions, ensuring a high level of privacy.

The updates also affect the popular virtual assistant Siri, which is getting even smarter thanks to Apple Intelligence. It can now use information from multiple sources to answer users ' questions, such as preparing them for upcoming meetings and informing them about the weather.

In addition, Apple has introduced new features such as creating custom emojis with instructions in iMessage, collaborating with OpenAI to answer questions, and improving the privacy of iPhone apps. Users will now be able to record conversations, control AirPods with gestures, and track vital signs on the Apple Watch.

